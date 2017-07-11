Iraq's powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to quit politics

Iraq's powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Monday announced his withdrawal from politics and the closure of his institutions over the political deadlock in the country.

"I've decided not to meddle in political affairs. I therefore announce now my definitive retirement," Sadr said in a statement on Twitter.

Sadr, a longtime player in the Middle East nation's political scene, criticized fellow Shiite political leaders for failing to act upon his calls for reform.

Without elaborating on the closure of his offices, Sadr said that some of his cultural and religious institutions would remain open.

What's the current political situation in Iraq?

His announcement was followed by hundreds of his followers rushing to the government palace, which houses the main offices of Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Despite winning the largest share of seats in last October's elections, a political impasse between Sadr and his Iran-linked Shiite rivals has given Iraq its longest run without a government. In June, he withdrew his lawmakers from the parliament after failing to form a government of his choosing.

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr during a protest against corruption in Baghdad last month

Since last month, his supporters have occupied parliament and held protests near government buildings. With the process of choosing a new president and prime minister halted, many fear that Sadr's supporters may escalate their protests, pushing the conflict-ravaged country into a new phase of instability.

see/sri (AFP, Reuters)