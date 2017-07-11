Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, prime minister says

Iraqi forces captured a high ranking 'Islamic State' figure who served as deputy to the slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Monday.

"While our ISF (Iraqi security forces) heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS (Iraqi national intelligence services) colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said in a post on Twitter.

Jasim ran the terrorist group's finances and was the subject of a reward issued by the US government. He also served as an aide to the group's late leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

US forces killed Baghdadi in a raid in northwestern Syria in 2019.

This is a breaking news story and details will be added as they become available.