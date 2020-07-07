Iraq - Destruction of a Nation, Part 2: Kuwait and the consequences

Kuwait is liberated and Iraq loses the war. But Saddam Hussein remains in power. Having been destroyed by western forces, the breakdown of Iraq’s infrastructure creates desperate conditions. Humanitarian workers raise the alarm, but their warnings are ignored. Sanctions ultimately strengthen the regime of the megalomaniac president.

The second Gulf War takes place from January to February 1991. It is as quick as it is devastating. Casualties on the Iraqi side are estimated to number some 200,000. A 12-year embargo follows the end of the war, penalizing the Iraqi people for their leader’s megalomania. Hundreds of thousands of children die of malnutrition. The gradual Islamization of the country’s youth begins. Western powers, first and foremost the US, become the enemy.





