  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO Summit
Extreme weather
Migration
Human RightsIran

Iranian rapper given 6-year prison sentence over protests

24 minutes ago

Toomaj Salehi has avoided a death sentence over his participation in the nationwide protests last year. So far, Iran has executed seven people in connection with the unrest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TglS
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi
The 33-year-old rapper wrote songs calling for the downfall of Iran's theocracyImage: toomajofficial/Instagram

A prominent rapper who backed the large-scale protests that shook Iran last year has been jailed for six years and three months, his lawyer said on Monday. 

Toomaj Salehi was charged with "corruption on earth" — an accusation that covers a broad range of offenses including those related to Islamic morality and can carry the death penalty.

The judicial decision to not put the prominent musician to death saved Salehi from the fate that led to the execution of at least seven other protesters.

Salehi was also acquitted of "insulting the Supreme Leader" and "cooperation with hostile governments," his lawyer Rosa Etemad Ansari said.

Rapper released from solitary confinement

The 32-year-old rapper, who had been held in solitary confinement in Dastgerd prison in central Iran, was allowed to rejoin the general prison population, Salehi's lawyer added. 

Thousands of Ukraine and Iran supporters demonstrated for human rights, equality and against war in Cologne
Salehi's supporters feared that he could be executedImage: P. Nigro/aal.photo/IMAGO

Meanwhile, German lawmaker Ye-One Rhie, who has campaigned on his behalf, demanded Salehi's release, saying in a tweet, "He did not commit any of the crimes he was accused of."

She added that she wanted to meet the rapper to confirm his situation, and later welcomed Salehi's transferral from solitary confinement.

Salehi, who was arrested last October, has made songs and music videos criticizing Iran's government and his albums have been widely circulated online. 

Following the arrest last year, state media released a video showing him blindfolded and renouncing his criticisms of the government. 

Why was Toomaj Salehi arrested?

Salehi was among thousands of Iranians who took to the streets after the death of Jina Masha Amini in police custody.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's Islamic dress code. 

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

The protests spread across the country and left over 500 people dead, including dozens of security personnel. 

Almost 20,000 were arrested in connection with what officials labeled as "riots."

So far, Iran has executed seven people in connection with the protests.

Although the protests have largely died down this year, there are still widespread signs of discontent. 

ara/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a NATO banner

Erdogan: Let Turkey in EU if you want Sweden in NATO

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South Sudanese returnees board a truck to Rotriak camp for Internally Displaced People.

South Sudan: Returned refugees face a bleak future

South Sudan: Returned refugees face a bleak future

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A chain of women protesters holding torches at a protest in Manipur

India: Manipur women demand end to ethnic violence

India: Manipur women demand end to ethnic violence

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines behind a coal mine in Germany

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

How fast is Germany cutting its greenhouse gas emissions?

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commissioners Jourova (left) und Reynders present their 2023 rule of law reort in Brussels

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of law: EU reprimands Poland and Hungary

Rule of LawJuly 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

Society3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

China Peking | Finanzministerin der USA Janet Yellen in China

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Opinion: China, Janet Yellen and diplomacy, step-by-step

Alexander Görlach
Alexander Görlach
Commentary
PoliticsJuly 9, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage