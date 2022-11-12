  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Mehran Karimi Nasseri awakes in terminal one of Paris Charles De Gaulle airport on August 12, 2004
Mehran Karimi Nasseri spent 18 years at Paris' Charles De Gaulle airport and recently returnedImage: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP
Human RightsIran

Iranian exile, stuck for years in French airport, dies

Nik Martin
27 minutes ago

Political refugee Mehran Karimi Nasseri had been left in an immigration trap at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years. His story inspired the movie The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JR3j

An Iranian political refugee, who was stuck at Paris' Charles-de-Gaulle airport for almost two decades after being expelled from France died there on Saturday, an airport spokesperson told Agence France-Presse news agency.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri lived for more than 18 years in one of the airport's terminals and his story inspired a movie by Steven Spielberg — The Terminal starring Tom Hanks.

The airport source said Nasseri died of natural courses at terminal 2F shortly before noon. He was 77 years old.

How did Nasseri get stuck?

Nasseri, who was born Masjed Soleiman in the Iranian province of Khuzestan in 1945, alleged he was expelled from Iran in 1977 for protests against the Shah and was given refugee status in Belgium. Tehran, however, disputes his account.

In November 1988, in an effort to locate his mother, he traveled to Britain, Germany and the Netherlands but was refused entry due to a lack of papers.

Upon return to France, he was detained and then released into the Terminal 1 building where he remained with just his suitcase, relying on food and medicine from airport employees.

He became an international cause celebre, calling himself "Sir Alfred", and a small section of airport parquet and plastic bench became his domain.

In 1992, a French court ruled that he could not be expelled from the airport but could not enter the country.

Nasseri was later offered residency by both France and Belgium, which he refused.

Hollywood came calling

In 2003, Nasseri was offered $250,000 for the rights to his story by Spielberg's Dreamworks production company.

Although his story inspired the movie The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the script centered on an Eastern European man stuck at a US airport and denied entry, but unable to return to his home country because of a coup.

His autobiography was released in 2004, co-written by British author Andrew Donkin.

Returned to airport after 16 years

Nasseri was hospitalized in 2006, which ended his stay at the airport and he spent several subsequent years living in a shelter in Paris.

After spending most of the money he received for the film, Karimi Nasseri returned to the airport a few weeks ago, the airport official said.

Several thousand euros were found on him.

With material from AFP news agency

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden greets local US embassy staff upon arrival in Cambodia's Phnom Penh International Airport on November 12

Biden works on ASEAN relations as Xi meeting looms large

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal Windkraft

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Can Africa power with renewables as it grows?

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

ConflictsNovember 11, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

SocietyNovember 11, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Bright white and red lights on six lines of traffic, snaking through an unlit city at nightfall.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Person holding ballot paper

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

PoliticsNovember 11, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage