Iran – The Resistance Lives On

Media coverage on Iran has calmed down, but people are still being imprisoned and sentenced to death. The fight against the regime, especially by women, continues. On the screen as much as in reality.

Image: Berlinale Generation

Tales of Brave Women: New Iranian Films

Iranian filmmakers are running big risks to tell their stories. We present three films that pay tribute to the women of Iran. One is "Maydegol", a documentary about a 19-year-old Muay Thai fighter.

Image: UGC

The Women’s Revolution in Iran

In September 2022, the death of the young Iranian woman Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody sparked an unprecedented revolt. People in Iran took to the streets chanting “Woman Life Freedom”. How did this powerful “Women’s Revolution“ come into being?

