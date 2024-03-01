Iran – The Resistance Lives On

Iran – The Resistance Lives OnMarch 1, 2024
Tales of Brave Women: New Iranian Films
Iranian filmmakers are running big risks to tell their stories. We present three films that pay tribute to the women of Iran. One is "Maydegol", a documentary about a 19-year-old Muay Thai fighter.
The Women’s Revolution in Iran
In September 2022, the death of the young Iranian woman Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody sparked an unprecedented revolt. People in Iran took to the streets chanting “Woman Life Freedom”. How did this powerful “Women’s Revolution“ come into being?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 02.03.2024 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 02.03.2024 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 04.03.2024 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 05.03.2024 – 06:30 UTC
