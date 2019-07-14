Iran seizes foreign oil tanker: state TV

Revolutionary Guard forces have seized a foreign oil tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling oil in the Persian Gulf, Iranian state TV reported Thursday.

The report did not identify the vessel or say which country the detained crew members were from.

Tensions have mounted in the region following attacks on several oil tankers in the Gulf and Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone. That led to US President Donald Trump ordering airstrikes against Iran, only to call them off at the last minute.

Relations between Tehran and the US have also deteriorated significantly since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal last year and reimposed tough sanctions that have hit Iran's oil exports.

State TV said the vessel was intercepted Sunday near Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz after it sent out a distress call. It was "later seized with the order from the court" after it was found to be carrying around a million liters of fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers, the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement quoted by the broadcaster.

The strategically important waterway is used to transport one third of the world's seaborne oil supply from energy-rich Middle East states.

News of the seizure comes days after a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates stopped transmitting its location in Iranian waters.

A US defense official cited by The Associated Press said Washington suspected the vessel had been impounded by Iran when its signal disappeared in the strait on Sunday. An Emirati official told AP the oil tanker hadn't sent out a distress call before its tracker was switched off.



nm/amp (Reuters, dpa)

