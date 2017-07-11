 Iran: Scores trapped as building collapses in Abadan | News | DW | 23.05.2022

News

Iran: Scores trapped as building collapses in Abadan

At least 80 people are reportedly trapped in the rubble after a building collapse in Iran's southwestern city of Abadan. Nearby shops and even some cars were engulfed in debris as the building toppled.

A man stands amid the ruins of an under construction 10-story commercial building that collapsed killing several people, in the southwestern city of Abadan, Iran

Emergency services fear the death toll may rise

At least five people were killed in Iran's southwestern city of Abadan on Monday after a 10-story building collapsed, state TV reported.

Ehsun Abbaspour, the Abadan regional governor, told state TV that 27 people had been injured.

The death toll could rise, though, as more than 80 people were still believed to be trapped under the rubble after the Metropol building fell, burying shops and even some cars, the Mehr news agency reported.

Rubble remains from a 10-story commercial building under construction that collapsed killing several people in the southwestern city of Abadan, Iran

The cause of the collapse is not yet known

Locals express anger at authorities

Emergency teams were being dispatched from other cities to help with the rescue operation, with two teams of rescue dogs, a helicopter and seven rescue vehicles already at the scene. Angry residents could be seen shouting slogans against the city authorities.

According to reports, the building was a residential-commercial property still under construction on Amir Kabir Street in the city, which is close to Iran's border with Iraq.

What caused the building to topple is not yet known. But the head of Khuzestan province's judiciary has ordered an investigation into the disaster, and its owner and the contractor who built it have been arrested, state TV said.

Watch video 02:34

Can Iranian oil substitute Russian crude supplies in Europe?

jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)

