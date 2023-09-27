Iran says it successfully put Nour 3 satellite into orbit

Tehran said the aerospace arm of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched the imaging satellite into space.

Iran has successfully put its Nour 3 satellite into orbit, the country’s state-run news agency said on Wednesday.

The imaging satellite has been put in an orbit 450 kilometers (280 miles) above the Earth's surface, the IRNA said, quoting Communication Minister Isa Zarepour.

The announcement comes amid Iran’s simmering tension with the West.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from Western officials of either the launch or of the satellite being put into orbit.

The United States has alleged that Tehran’s satellite launches are in contravention of a

UN Security Council resolution and has urged Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

More to follow...

dvv/fb (AP, Reuters)