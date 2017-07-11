Iran says it is enriching uranium with 20% purity

An Iranian government spokesman said on Monday that the country had started enriching uranium of up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility.

It would put Tehran's program a technical step away from weapons-grade levels,

"A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20% enriched uranium has started in Fordo enrichment complex," government spokesman Ali Rabeie told Iranian state media.

A time of increased tension with the US

The news comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump.

The outgoing president unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, and ordered the killing of Tehran's top atomic expert last year.

The deal’s main aim was to extend the time Iran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, to at least a year from roughly two to three months. It also lifted international sanctions against Tehran.

Iran and the IAEA

On January 1, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Tehran had told the watchdog it planned to resume enrichment up to 20% at Fordo site, which is buried inside a mountain.

Government spokesman Ali Rabeie said the process had now started "after taking measures like informing the UN nuclear watchdog."

An IAEA spokesman said Monday that inspectors have been "monitoring activities at the Fordo Fuel Enrichment Plant." Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to submit a report to IAEA Member States later in the day.

Iran’s decision to begin enriching to 20% a decade ago nearly brought an Israeli strike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 nuclear deal.

