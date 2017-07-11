Iran releases singer arrested over protest anthem

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Shervin Hajipour has been released on bail and is awaiting trail. He was detained by police shortly after his song in support of feminist protests across the country went viral.
A popular Iranian singer was released from detention on bail on Tuesday, prosecutors. Shervin Hajipour was jailed after his song in support of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini went viral.
Hajipour's emotional performance of his song "Baraye," which featured messages posted on Twitter about the reasons behind the protestors, had millions of views within days. The song has also been featured in many videos about the demonstations.
It has since been removed from his Instagram account.
Massive unrest has swept Iran following the death of Amini, 22, on September 16. The Iranian Kurdish woman was visiting the capital Tehran on vacation with her family. She was detained by the capital's religious police, who alleged she was not properly wearing her hijab.
Amini then died under mysterious circumstances after being brought to a detention center for women who are found in violation of religious statutes in the Islamic Republic.
Women and their allies have been staging demonstrations to demand an end to sexist restrictions on their freedoms and to demand bodily autonomy.
Police crackdowns on protests have left dozens of people dead.
President Ebrahim Raisi tried to appeal for unity on Tuesday, acknowledging the government's "weaknesses and shortcomings," but repeating the official line that the protests are being led by foreign agents.
Iranian writer, filmmaker and activist Siba Shakib told DW that the sustained, determined nature of the protest movement was "amazing."
"They go with nothing in their hands, no weapon, no protection, no helmet, nothing. And they stand in front of these extremely well-trained and extremely well-equipped people, and they lose their lives for their beliefs," she said.
"The current government in Iran has built its power on lies and on killing people ... People have been saying it clearly all over the country for so many decades: They don't want a religious government."
The interview with Siba Shakib was conducted by DW's Ben Fajzullin
es/rt (AFP, dpa, AP)