 Iran ′releases′ British-Iranian aid worker for three days | Fake News | DW | 23.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Fake News

Iran 'releases' British-Iranian aid worker for three days

Iran has released for just three days a British-Iranian woman jailed on sedition charges over the past two years. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said London would push for her to be freed permanently.

Nazanin Zaghari ( The Free Nazanin campaign )

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released on bail from Evin prison on Thursday and reunited with her family, including her 4-year-old daughter, Gabriella, at Damavand in Tehran province, according to multiple reports.

Iranian bail terms included that her family's home in Tehran be used as collateral, that she return to prison next Sunday, and that she must not give media interviews.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, described by the Thomson Reuters Foundation as one of its project managers, was arrested in 2016 while departing Tehran's airport.

She was subsequently jailed for five years on a charge of plotting to overthrow Iran's clerical establishment, a claim denied by the foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, and her family, which said she had been visiting relatives.

Foreign Secretary Jermey Hunt described her temporary release as "really good news" and said London would push for her to be freed permanently.

There was no immediate response from Iran's judiciary or its state-run media.

Diplomatic blunder

Last year, Britain's then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was heavily criticized for claiming that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "teaching people journalism."

Iran Teheran Besuch Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Noroozi)

December 2017: ex-foreign secretary Johnson blunder visiting Tehran

Iranian state television later highlighted Johnson's remarks as justification for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's imprisonment. Zaghari-Ratcliffe and the Thomson Reuters Foundation had always denied Iranian allegations that she was engaged in journalistic work in Iran. 

Release at short-notice

A London-based Free Nazanin campaign group led by her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told in jail early on Thursday that she had only 10 minutes to get ready to leave on furlough.

Once outside, she had to borrow a phone from someone to call her brother, who lives in Tehran, to pick her up.

"I cried so much. I felt so overwhelmed," she was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Free Nazanin campaign.

Over the past two years, Richard Ratcliffe and supporters have held multiple protests and vigils in London, appealing for her release.

ipj/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Iran sentences British charity worker to 5 years in jail for espionage

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has both British and Iranian citizenship, was charged with trying to overthrow the government. Her daughter has also not been allowed to leave the country. (22.01.2017)  

Boris Johnson apologizes for endangering jailed aid worker in Iran

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said sorry for claiming a British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliff had been "teaching journalism" in Iran before her arrest. The comments "undermined" release efforts. (13.11.2017)  

WWW links

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Self-description of foundation's work

Related content

Großbritannien London - Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson accused of imperiling British aid worker imprisoned in Iran 07.11.2017

A UK charity has accused Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of undermining the release of an Iranian woman jailed in Iran. Johnson told Parliament that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliff had traveled to Iran to teach journalism.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

British woman detained in Iran faces new charges, set to appear in court next month 23.11.2017

British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could see her five-year sentence lengthened. The case has become politicized after UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was accused of jeopardizing her defense.

Brexit Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson apologizes for endangering jailed aid worker in Iran 13.11.2017

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said sorry for claiming a British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliff had been "teaching journalism" in Iran before her arrest. The comments "undermined" release efforts.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 