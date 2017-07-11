Iran: Gunshots, fire reported at Tehran's Evin prison

A huge fire broke out at a prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday night, after nearly a month of protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Online videos posted to social media appeared to show smoke rising from the city's Evin prison, which holds political prisoners and dual nationals. Gunshots and chanting can be heard in the background.

It was not clear how the blaze started. An unnamed security official cited by the official IRNA news agency said the unrest occurred in a section of the prison holding "thugs."

