Iran: Ebrahim Raisi sworn in as president

Hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as the new president of Iran on Thursday during an inauguration ceremony in the country's parliament.

The 60-year-old became Iran's eighth since the revolution. The inauguration came two days after Raisi received the endorsement of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei — another hardline conservative cleric who held the position of president during the 80s.

His victory in June's presidential election was seen as particularly lacking by observers as many candidates were barred from standing.

"I will dedicate myself to the service of the people, the honor of the country, the propagation of religion and morality, and the support of truth and justice," Raisi said during the ceremony.

Watch video 04:43 Hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran's presidential election: Amir Havasi reports

Sanctions and the nuclear deal

The new president has promised to make progress in the lifting of US sanctions that have restricted Iran's dealings with the outside world, especially regarding the vital sale of oil.

He said during the inauguration that the sanctions against Iran must be abolished and that he would welcome any diplomatic measures that would make that happen, state-affiliated news site ISNA reported.

But Raisi is currently subject to his own personal sanctions by the US who accuse him of having carried out human rights abuses during his time serving as a judge.

Iran has been negotiating with six major world powers over a possible return to the 2016 nuclear treaty that would see the end of many international sanctions in return for an agreement to limit the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018. President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to return to the deal but talks have so far stalled.

President Raisi is following in the steps of the ultraconservative Ayatollah Khamenei who held the same position from 1981 to 1989

Raisi is expected to take a tougher stance in the talks than his predecessor Hassan Rouhani.

Challenges ahead for the new president

At home, Raisi is seen as a close ally of Ayatollah Khamenei who, in his role as supreme leader, has the final say over every key policy.

However, Iran's relations with the West have soured over the past months. The US, UK and Israel blame Iran for a series of attacks in waters off Iran's coast, including a drone attack last week that left two people dead.

He will also have to contend with the widespread problem of water and power shortages that have triggered large-scale protests.

Dissidents fear that Raisi's ascension signifies the return of harsher repression in comparison to the more moderate administration under former President Rouhani.

With Raisi now officially sworn in, Iran's conservative hardliners control all three branches of government — the executive, the legislative and the judiciary.

ab/rs (dpa, AFP, Reuters)