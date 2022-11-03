  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Iranian protesters clashed with police on a highway leading to the Behesht Sakineh cemetary
Iranians are angered over the killing of demonstrator Hadis Najafi Image: UGC
Human RightsIran

Iran: Clashes near Tehran amid outrage over killed protester

56 minutes ago

Several police officers were reportedly injured or killed amid clashes with demonstrators near the capital. The protesters are mourning the death of Hadis Najafi, another young woman who died earlier in the unrest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J1n3

Iranians took to the streets in a town near the capital, Tehran, on Thursday amid anger over the death of Hadis Najafi, a young woman who was killed earlier in the demonstrations.

What do we know so far?

The demonstrators convened in Karaj, 40 days after 22-year-old Najafi was reportedly killed by security forces on September 21. The 40-day mourning period has strong significance in Shiite Islam, the majority religion of the Iranian population. 

Crowds of people gathered at Najafi's burial site and chanted anti-government slogans. 

The demonstrators clashed with security forces, as authorities attempted to crack down on the unrest. At one point, security forces reportedly began dropping stun grenades on the protesters from helicopters. 

Several members of the police were injured or killed as a result of clashes with demonstrators in Karaj, according to state media.  

The semi-official Tasmim News Agency reported that three officers were seriously injured in the clashes. Another semi-official news outlet, Fars, reported that a member of the security forces was stabbed to death in Karaj. 

A similar mourning event occurred near the city of Isfahan, in central Iran, according to Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights. The 40-day mourning ritual, known as "chehelom," could spark a chain reaction of civil unrest if more protesters are killed by the government. 

Iran protests: Revolutionary Guard deployed

Protesters pose significant threat to clerical regime 

The ongoing demonstrations may pose the most formidable threat to the country's conservative regime since its ascension to power in 1979.

A group of Iranian human rights lawyers both inside the country and abroad condemned Iran's religious rulers in a statement sent to Reuters news agency, saying the crackdown by the regime ultimately lead to its downfall.

"The government is still drowning in illusions and believes it can repress, arrest and kill to silence," the statement said. "But the flood of people will ultimately remove a government because the divine will side with the people. The voice of the people is the voice of God."  

The unrest was originally sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died in police custody on September 16 for allegedly violating the country's mandatory headscarf policy. 

Iran has claimed the demonstrations are being orchestrated by outside forces, such as the US, with the West imposing new sanctions on Tehran amid the crackdown.  

wd/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)  

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Nobody should negotiate with murderers: Filmmaker and activist Siba Shakib

Nobody should negotiate with murderers: Filmmaker and activist Siba Shakib

November 1, 202204:59 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Olaf Scholz's visit exposes EU rifts over China

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts54 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Plastic litter a village in India

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Prag | Schokolade mit Hanf

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

PoliticsNovember 2, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Politics10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Man with a cowboy hat votes in a shed doubling as polling place in Iowa

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

Politics10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage