Iran accuses foreign forces of raising Gulf 'insecurity'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that his country should lead regional security in the strategic Persian Gulf and denounced the presence of foreign troops there. "Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region," he said in a televised speech at an annual military parade.

His statement comes after the United States ordered the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions following a series of attacks on the oil-rich region's energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have accused Iran of carrying out the attacks on Saudi oil facilities on September 14 in what was the largest-ever assault on oil facilities in the world's top oil exporter. Iran has denied involvement in the attack, which was claimed by Yemen's Houthi movement, a group aligned with Iran and currently fighting a Saudi-led alliance in Yemen's civil war.

Saudi Arabia has called the strikes on Abqaiq and Khurais facilities as a test of global will to preserve international order, and will look to form a united front at the United Nations General Assembly.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani: Foreign forces in the Gulf endanger 'energy security'

A peace plan?

"We are not someone who will violate the borders of others just as we will not allow anyone to violate our borders," Rouhani said. The Iranian president's comments come a day after the chief of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, threatened the "destruction of any aggressor" against Iran.

Rouhani also said he would present a peace plan to the United Nations in the coming days.

"In this sensitive and important historical moment, we announce to our neighbors that we extend the hand of friendship and brotherhood to them," he said.

The Iranian leader is expected to travel to New York on Monday, a day before the start of the United Nations General Assembly.

In Tehran, Sunday's military parade marked the 39th anniversary of the eight-year war with Iraq that began when Saddam Hussein invaded Iran in 1980. Similar parades were held in many major cities and towns across the country. State TV showed long-range missiles, speed boats and warships as part of the ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of the war with Iraq.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



Pressure tactics

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been on the rise since May last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a 2015 international nuclear deal and later began reimposing unilateral sanctions in a campaign of "maximum pressure."

In response, Iran has started reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal. The US then deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the strategic waterways near Iran, before sending B-52 bombers, an amphibious assault ship and Patriot missile battery.

The United States is also leading a maritime coalition, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UK and Australia, to secure the area's waterways and vital oil trade routes.

Where did the missiles and drones come from?

sri/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

