Intimacy Despite Disabilities | Part One

Sabine Hülfenhaus and Helmut Hermann are a couple who enjoy spending as much time together as possible. That includes nights - but at Sabine’s supported flat-share it’s often not that easy, as some of the other residents find it hard to understand the couple’s need for privacy. Luckily, Helmut has his own place. Konstantin Kluß, on the other hand, is single, but urgently wants that to change. On an online dating platform for people with disabilities, he goes in search of a partner. Will he succeed? Find out in Part Two. A Report by Axel Rowohlt