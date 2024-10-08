Interpol seeks public assistance to crack cold case murders

The bodies of the 46 women were found across six European countries as many as 40 years ago. Interpol is asking the public to come forward with any information they might have.

Interpol is working alongside police in six European countries to try and solve 46 cold cases related to murdered women, the law enforcement organization announced on Tuesday.

In order to do that, they are calling on the public to share tips.

"Our goal in the Identify Me campaign is simple. We want to identify the deceased women, bring answers to families, and deliver justice to the victims. But we can't do it alone," said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock in a statement .

"That is why we are appealing to the public to join us in this effort...Even the smallest piece of information can be vital in helping solve these cold cases."

40-year-old cold cases

The unidentified victims are thought to range in age from 15 to 30, with some killed as many as 40 years ago. Their bodies were found in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

One of the most mystifying cases involves a teenager who was found outside a French village called Le Cellier in 1982 with nothing but a British ten pence coin in her pocket.

Interpol said they are working with the most advanced facial reconstruction and DNA techniques to try and identify the victims or family members.

Victim identified 30 years later

The last Identfy Me campaign in 2022 ended in closure for one British family. Rita Roberts, who was 31 at the time she went missing in 1992, was discovered to be one of the unidentified victims from Belgium.

Her siblings last heard from Roberts in May 1992. Her body was found in Antwerp the next month. It was only when the Identify Me campaign published a picture of her distinctive flower tattoo that the Roberts family realized who it was.

For that reason, Interpol is also publishing a list of distinctive marks on each victim, as well as the jewelry and clothing they were wearing.

