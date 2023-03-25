  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Gordon E. Moore in a TV studio on January 28, 2015.
Moore was an engineer by training with a doctorate in chemistryImage: Walden Kirsch/dpa/picture alliance
TechnologyUnited States of America

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

1 hour ago

The computing prodigy was among the pioneers of the semiconductor industry. His "Moore's law" guided the industry for decades on the exponential development of technology.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PEek

Gordon Moore, who co-founded semiconductor giant Intel and trailblazed the microprocessor industry that developed computers and smartphones like we know them today, has died at the age of 94.

Intel, which Moore launched in 1968, said he died "surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii." He had retired from the company in 2006.

Why was Moore so instrumental to the computing industry?

Moore was among the pioneers in the semiconductor industry, which is responsible for making computing devices such as laptops and smartphones smaller and smaller.

Quantum computers and the future of US-made microchips

He joined Fairchild Semiconductor Laboratory, among the earliest firms working on commercially viable transistors and integrated circuits, in 1957 after earning a PhD from CalTech.

The growth of the company came in parallel with the transformation of the peninsula of land south of San Francisco into what we now know as Silicon Valley.

Moore and his longtime colleague Robert Noyce defected from Fairchild in 1968, to launch what will become known as Intel. Andy Grove, the future Intel CEO, was soon to join them.

What is 'Moore's law'?

Intel dominated the semiconductor industry for decades, with Moore often acting as the fuel to the engine, pouring in the hours and hard work to refine Noyce's ideas. He described himself to Fortune magazine as an "accidental entrepreneur."

Among his longest surviving achievements was what was coined as "Moore's Law." In an article he published in 1965, Moore predicted that the trend of annually doubling the number of transistors on microchips since the invention of integrated circuits would continue. He later revised it to every two years.

"Moore's law" held true for decades, and was used to explain the rapid rate of technological advancement.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger mourned the industry prodigy on Twitter, vowing to "work relentlessly to exponentially outdo what he and Robert Noyce set out to do" at Intel.

"He leaves behind a legacy that changed the lives of every person on the planet. His memory will live on," Gelsinger said.

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Donezk | Russische Kommissarin für Kinderrechte Maria Lvova-Belova mit Kindern

Ukraine's abducted children: 'List of suspects will grow'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds cedis, the Ghana currency, notes in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Business16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A view of a street in Yangon, Myanmar

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hereros people in chains

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Politics56 minutes ago07:22 min
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

Politics20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage