InSight mission on Mars begins to say goodbye to Earth

The InSight lander touched down in the Elysium Planitia region of Mars in November 2018 with the goal of studying the planet’s deep interior for the first time.
"We know a lot about the surface of Mars, a lot about its atmosphere and ionosphere, but we don’t know much about what goes on below its surface," said InSight principal investigator Bruce Banerdt at the start of the mission.
InSight’s primary goal was to better understand how rocky planets are formed and evolved. Equipped with a suite of scientific instruments, it was designed to accomplish the mission’s goals in its first Mars year ― nearly two Earth years.
Now, after a long and successful mission, the InSight Lander will steadily power down, a process that will be complete by the end of 2022.
Mars is smaller than Venus and Earth, but bigger than Earth's moon
Listening to Mars rock
The InSight lander had a number of scientific instruments on-board to measure geological and meteorological features on Mars.
One of them is a highly sensitive seismometer, which recorded more than 1,300 Mars quakes. These ranged from tiny tremors, barely more than background noise, to a handful of quakes that were stronger than magnitude 4. And recently, InSight registered a magnitude 5 quake, the largest detected on Mars so far.
Seismic waves pass through or reflect off of materials in Mars’ crust, mantle, and core. Waves traveling through different materials inside a planet generate different speeds and shapes, which are detected by the seismometer.
"With those vibrations, scientists can take the information to reconstruct all the material that those Mars quakes traveled through, thereby seeing the interior of the planet," said Elizabeth Barret, InSight science and instrument operations lead.
Three studies published in Science in July 2022 gave humanity its first insights into Mars’ structure. They found Mars has a 24 to 72 kilometer (15 to 44.7 mile) thick crust, likely enriched in radioactive elements that produce heat.
Below the crust, the mantel consists of one rocky layer, rather than two like Earth has. Mars' core is very large, roughly 1,830 kilometers in radius, and filled with an iron-nickel liquid.
"By measuring the detailed structure of the interior of Mars, we get a snapshot of what it looked like 4.5 billion years ago," said Banerdt.
The InSight mission gave, well, insights into Mars' structure.
Weather reports on Mars
The team also set out to make a detailed record of the weather on Mars. The onboard weather station allowed meteorologists to study the weather at the landing site and relate that to the climate changes on Mars.
The InSight lander was going to measure the surface temperature with its onboard heat flow and physical properties probe. The probe was supposed to drill five meters (16.4 feet) below ground level and measure fluctuations in the surface's temperature, however the probe failed to meet that depth.
Still, atmospheric temperatures, pressure, wind speeds and wind directions were successfully recorded with InSight’s weather station.
InSight sent its last weather report from western Elysium Planitia on October 25, 2020, recording a temperature high of -4.4 degrees Celsius (24 degrees Fahrenheit) and a low of -95.4 degrees Celsius (-140 degrees Fahrenheit).
The latest Mars weather updates come from NASA’s Curiosity rover, located about 600 kilometers (373 miles) north of InSight in the Gale crater.
Mars rover Curiosity is active elsewhere on the red planet
Powering down the mission
After InSight met the goals of its two-year-long prime mission in late 2020, NASA extended the mission until December 2022.
However, due to dust accumulation on its solar panels, the InSight lander’s electrical power production is dropping. With decreasing power, the team will gradually power down different instruments until InSight will eventually lose power entirely.
The team were able to buy more time this summer by using an innovative method to clean the solar panels ― using dirt. The team remote controlled an arm with a scoop attached to drop heavy dirt onto the panels, knocking some of the dust off.
The power generating ability of InSight's solar panels has decreased over the years
Currently, the seismometer is still in operation, but it will be turned off in late summer 2022 to preserve power. This is expected to be the end of the InSight lander's science operations before the craft’s power levels are so low that it will simply stop responding by the end of 2022.
"InSight has been fantastically successful. We’ve gotten more science than we had ever dreamed we would get. We’ve rewritten the encyclopedia chapter on the interior of Mars," Banerdt said.
The mission has generated enough data for scientists to analyze for decades to come. Answering questions on Mars’ structure will help shed light on how all rocky planets and satellites form, including Earth and its moon.
But for now, it’s over to NASA’s Curiosity Rover to continue the mission on Mars.
NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars
A new rover for the red planet
NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover (shown in artist's illustration) is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars. Ingenuity, a technology experiment, will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet. Perseverance touched down at Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021 at about 20:57 UTC with Ingenuity attached to its belly.
Everything prepared
NASA engineers loaded the Mars rover Perseverance onto an Atlas V rocket at the start of July 2020. The rocket took off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rover arrived at the orbit around Mars in early February 2021.
Presentation in a clean room
This is how Perseverance looked when it was presented to the public in 2019. The rover will support NASA's Curiosity rover, the most modern rover until Perseverance came along. The new rover weighs a little over a ton — 100 kg (220 pounds) more than its predecessor. And at 3 meters (10 ft) long, it's also 10 centimeters longer as well.
More performance
Perseverance can be loaded with more research instruments and sensors than its predecessor. And its gripper arm, with its cameras and tools, is stronger, too. The rover can collect samples from Mars. It's got 23 cameras and many other instruments. One mission is to test whether it's possible to extract oxygen from Martian rock. But, hey, what's that standing next to the rover on the ground?
A small drone
That's right! Perseverance has a helicopter onboard. That's never happened on a planetary mission before. The helicopter is completely new territory for its developers. It will be the first time they're able to experience and collect data from flight in atmospheric conditions that are different from those on Earth, and in a gravity that is about a third of our own.
The robotic giant
Curiosity is the largest and most modern of all Mars rovers currently deployed. It landed on August 6, 2012, and has since traveled more than 21 kilometers (13 miles). It is much more than just a rover. Its official name is "Mars Science Laboratory," and it really is a complete lab on wheels.
What's in it?
For example, it contains a special spectrometer, which can analyze chemical compounds from a distance with the help of a laser; a complete meteorological station that can measure temperature, atmospheric pressure, radiation, humidity and wind speed; and most importantly, a chemistry lab that can run detailed analyses of organic compounds and is always on the hunt for traces of alien life.
Not just scratching the surface
Curiosity has shown that life would theoretically be possible on Mars. But it hasn't discovered any life, yet. The robot's arm is equipped with a full power drill. Here, it's taking a sample in "Yellowknife Bay" inside the Gale Crater.
Off to the lab!
The Mars dust is processed by a large number of instruments. First, it's filtered and separated into different-sized particles. Then, those get sorted and sent off to different analytical laboratory machines.
A tiny predecessor
Curiosity's predecessors were much smaller. On July 4, 1997, the small Mars rover Sojourner left its first tire tracks behind in the dust of the red planet. It was the first time a mobile robot had been left to its own devices there, equipped with an X-ray spectrometer to conduct chemical analyses and with optical cameras.
Size comparison
Three rover generations. (The tiny one up front is Sojourner.) At 10.6 kilograms (23 pounds), it's not much bigger than a toy car. Its top speed: 1 centimeter per second. Opportunity weighs 185 kilograms — roughly the equivalent of an electric wheelchair. Curiosity is as big as a small car, at 900 kilograms. The big ones travel up to 4 or 5 centimeters per second.
Almost four months of duty
Sojourner travelled about 100 meters during its lifetime and delivered data and pictures until September 27, 1997. This is one of the last pictures of it, taken nine days before the radio connection broke down. Sojourner probably died because the battery did not survive the cold nights.
Paving the way for tomorrow's technology
Without the experience of Sojourner, newer rovers could have hardly been envisaged. In 2004, NASA landed two robots of the same model on Mars: Spirit and Opportunity. Spirit survived for six years, travelling a distance of 7.7 kilometers. The robot climbed mountains, took soil samples and withstood winter and sandstorms. Its sibling, Opportunity, lost contact on February 13, 2019.
Lots of gadgets
Opportunity passed the marathon distance of 42 kilometers back in 2015, and to this day, it has covered much more ground than Curiosity. It can take ground probes with its arm. It has three different spectrometers and even a 3D camera. It was last operating in "Perseverance Valley," an appropriate workplace for the sturdy robot, before being incapacitated by a sandstorm.
The red planet's landscapes
This panorama was taken by Curiosity's mast camera. The most modern of the rovers will stay in service as long as possible — hopefully at least another five years. The Martian landscape looks familiar somehow, not unlike some deserts here on Earth. Should we give in to our wanderlust, then — or would it be better leave Mars to the robots?
Author: Fabian Schmidt