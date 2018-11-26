InSight robotic lander touches down on Mars

NASA's Mars InSight spacecraft on Monday touched down on the surface of Mars after successfully completing an almost seven-minute-long nail-biting entry, descent and landing phase.

The landing, which was greeted with jubilant relief at mission control at Pasadena in the US state of California, is all the more remarkable in light of the fact that less than half of the 43 attempts made so far to reach the Red Planet have succeeded.

There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order, but it managed to send a first image of the surface.

The spacecraft, which has cost the US space agency some $993 million (€876.5 million) to develop, build and fly, was launched on May 5, 2018. It is equipped to study geological processes on the planet, including tremors, whether from earthquakes, meteor impacts or volcanic activity.

It is hoped that the insights gained will help understand how other rocky planets, including the Earth, came into being.

Among its tools is a self-hammering mole provided by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) that can dig five meters (16 feet) into the soil to measure heat flow.

The mission is NASA's first attempt to land on Mars, one of Earth's neighboring planets, since the Curiosity rover reached the planet in 2012.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life The robotic giant Curiosity is the largest and most modern of all Mars rovers. It landed on August 6, 2012 and has since traveled about 17 kilometers (10.5 miles). It is much more than just a rover. Its official name is "Mars Science Laboratory," and it really is a complete lab on wheels.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life What's in it? For example, it contains special spectrometer, which can analyze chemical compounds from a distance with the help of a laser; a complete meteorological station that can measure temperature, atmospheric pressure, radiation, humidity and wind speed; and most importantly, a chemistry lab that can run detailed analyses of organic compounds and is always on the hunt for traces of alien life.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Not just scratching the surface Curiosity has shown that life would theoretically be possible on Mars. But it hasn't discovered any life, yet. The robot's arm is equipped with a full power drill. Here, it's taking a sample in "yellowknife bay" inside the Gale Crater.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Off to the lab! The Mars dust is processed by a large number of instruments. First, it's filtered and separated into different-sized particles. Then, those get sorted and sent off to different analytical laboratory machines.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life A tiny predecessor Curiosity's predecessors were much smaller. On July 4thm 1997 the small Mars rover Sojourner left its first tire tracks behind - in the dust of the Red Planet. It was the first time a mobile robot had been left to its own devices there, equipped with an x-ray spectrometer to conduct chemical analyses and with optical cameras.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Size comparison Three rover generations. (The tiny one up front is Sojourner.) At 10.6 kilograms (23 pounds), it's not much bigger than a toy car. Its top speed: one centimeter per second. Opportunity weighs 185 kilograms - roughly the equivalent of an electric wheelchair. Curiosity is as big as a small car, at 900 kilograms. The big ones travel up to four or five centimeters per second.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Almost four months of duty Sojourner travelled about 100 meters during its lifetime and delivered data and pictures until September 27th, 1997. This is one of the last pictures of it, taken nine days before the radio connection broke down. Sojourner probably died because the battery did not survive the cold nights.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Paving the way for tomorrow's technology Without the experience of Sojourner, newer rovers could have hardly been envisaged. In 2004, NASA landed two robots of the same model on Mars: Spirit and Opportunity. Spirit survived for six years, travelling a distance of 7.7 kilometers. The robot climbed mountains, took soil samples and withstood winter and sandstorms. Its sibling Opportunity proved more lucky and is still in service today.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life Lots of gadgets Opportunity passed the marathon distance of 42 kilometers back in 2015, and to this day, it has covered much more ground than Curiosity. It can take ground probes with its arm. It has three different spectrometers and even a 3D camera. It is currently operating in "Perseverance Valley," an appropriate workplace for the sturdy robot.

Mars Rover Curiosity: Five years on the search for extraterrestrial life The Red Planet's landscapes This panorama was taken by Curiosity's mast camera. The most modern of the rovers will stay in service as long as possible - hopefully at least another five years and much longer. The Martian landscape looks familiar somehow, not unlike some deserts here on Earth. Should we give in to our wanderlust, then - or would it be better leave Mars to the robots? Author: Fabian Schmidt



