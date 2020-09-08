Innovative public toilets for India’s poor

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
About 1/4 of India’s population lacks regular access to toilets. A social enterprise is working to change that with smart public sanitary facilities that improve hygiene and restore dignity to poor urban communities.
Also on Eco India:
Turning feces into a safe fertilizer
Human excrement is not generally viewed as useful, but in Mexico it’s been employed as an effective, organic fertilizer since ancient times. Farms there are using it to grow veritable gardens of Eden.
Making the most out of manure
About three-quarters of the world’s renewable energy use comes from bioenergy. It’s generated from organic matter. A startup in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is helping one community turn cow dung into energy.
Thailand: A new life for spare fabric
The fashion industry produces tons of material every year, but a lot is discarded. Two Bangkok-based entrepreneurs want to keep deadstock fabric out of the dump with a website that gives materials a new lease on life.
The boy fishing junk from the Seine
Many efforts to reduce waste focus on avoiding new garbage, while the legacy of old waste tend to be ignored. In Paris, an 11 year old is single-handedly cleaning up the Seine by dredging up scrap metal from the river’s depths.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 10.06.2022 – 15:30 UTC
FRI 10.06.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 13.06.2022 – 02:02 UTC
MON 13.06.2022 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 14.06.2022 – 05:30 UTC
WED 15.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
WED 15.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3