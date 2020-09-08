Innovative public toilets for India’s poor



Also on Eco India:



Turning feces into a safe fertilizer

Human excrement is not generally viewed as useful, but in Mexico it’s been employed as an effective, organic fertilizer since ancient times. Farms there are using it to grow veritable gardens of Eden.

Making the most out of manure

About three-quarters of the world’s renewable energy use comes from bioenergy. It’s generated from organic matter. A startup in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu is helping one community turn cow dung into energy.

Thailand: A new life for spare fabric

The fashion industry produces tons of material every year, but a lot is discarded. Two Bangkok-based entrepreneurs want to keep deadstock fabric out of the dump with a website that gives materials a new lease on life.

The boy fishing junk from the Seine

Many efforts to reduce waste focus on avoiding new garbage, while the legacy of old waste tend to be ignored. In Paris, an 11 year old is single-handedly cleaning up the Seine by dredging up scrap metal from the river’s depths.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 10.06.2022 – 15:30 UTC

FRI 10.06.2022 – 22:30 UTC

MON 13.06.2022 – 02:02 UTC

MON 13.06.2022 – 12:30 UTC

TUE 14.06.2022 – 05:30 UTC

WED 15.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 15.06.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3