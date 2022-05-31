Inflation in Turkey out of control

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Erdal Yalcin from the Konstanz University of Applied Sciences looks at what impact spiraling inflation has had on Turks in recent months.
Prices in Germany have increased by 7.9% this month, the highest amount since reunification.
US President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a visit to Saudi Arabia and meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden has been critical of MBS, but faces increasing pressure to tackle rising oil prices.
Rising energy and commodity prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine are slowing Europe's economic growth and increasing inflation.
Cryptocurrency ownership is soaring in Turkey as high inflation and a weak lira prompt Turks to seek ways to preserve the value of their savings. Concerns rise about a fast-growing industry and legislation is overdue.
