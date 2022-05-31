 Inflation in Turkey out of control | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 03.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Inflation in Turkey out of control

Erdal Yalcin from the Konstanz University of Applied Sciences looks at what impact spiraling inflation has had on Turks in recent months.

Watch video 02:51

More in the Media Center

ARCHIV - 17.03.2021, Brandenburg, Sieversdorf: ILLUSTRATION: Viele Eurobanknoten stecken in einer Geldbörse (gestellte Aufnahme). Zu dpa: (Schlechte Stimmung in der Wirtschaft - Inflation steigt rasant an) Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Eurozone inflation 'a shock for growth outlook' 31.05.2022

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 02.06.2022 02.06.2022

Demonstrators from the Roofless Workers Movement (MTST) protest at Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange against inflation and the price of food and other essential items in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

IMF warns of slumping growth in Latin America 28.04.2022

Dunkle Wolken sind am Himmel über dem Alexanderplatz mit dem Hotel Park Inn und dem Fernsehturm zu sehen.

'Stagflation' fears rise with higher prices, lower growth 21.03.2022

More from Business

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 06: Containers wait to be moved at Hamburg Port, Germany's biggest container port, on May 6, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany. The economic forecast for the Eurozone has worsened, due to consequences of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, with the European Commission predicting a drop of 7.75% in EU-wide economic output for the year. The Commission expects a strong rebound for 2021. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Sanctions hurt both Russia and the West 03.06.2022

DW Business

DW Business 03.06.2022

ARCHIV 2015 ***** Ein mit Bosch-Technik ausgestattetes Fahrzeuges Typs Jeep Cherokee steuert am 07.01.2015 in Las Vegas, USA, im Rahmen der CES (Consumer Electronics Show) selbstständig über den Las Vegas Strip während der Fahrer die Hände vom Lenkrad nimmt. Die Messe läuft offiziell vom 6. bis 9.01.2015. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen

Auto parts suppliers suffer from energy price hikes 03.06.2022

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 02.06.2022

Read also

shoppers are seen at a vegetable stall at Carlstadt in Duesseldorf, Germany on April 14, 2022 as inflation rate hits at 7,3 % in March 2022 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto)

German inflation rate jumps to 7.9% in May 30.05.2022

Prices in Germany have increased by 7.9% this month, the highest amount since reunification.

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington. Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Joe Biden weighs trip to Saudi Arabia, say reports 03.06.2022

US President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a visit to Saudi Arabia and meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden has been critical of MBS, but faces increasing pressure to tackle rising oil prices.

30.03.2022, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Ein Mitarbeiter eines Einzelhandelsgeschäfts nimmt einen 5-Euro-Schein aus einer Einkaufskasse. Die bereits hohe Inflation hat im Südwesten weiter angezogen. Die Teuerungsrate im März lag im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat bei 6,3 Prozent, teilte das Statistische Landesamt in Stuttgart mit. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

EU lowers economic growth expectations amid Ukraine war 16.05.2022

Rising energy and commodity prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine are slowing Europe's economic growth and increasing inflation.

Eine Bitcoin-Münze liegt auf einem Bildschirm.

Turkey witnesses bitcoin frenzy amid economic turmoil 16.05.2022

Cryptocurrency ownership is soaring in Turkey as high inflation and a weak lira prompt Turks to seek ways to preserve the value of their savings. Concerns rise about a fast-growing industry and legislation is overdue.