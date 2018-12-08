 Industry leaders cautious as both German exports and imports rise | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 10.12.2018

Business

Industry leaders cautious as both German exports and imports rise

German exports have bounced back in October, while a strong import rise suggests robust domestic demand. Cause for cheer? Not quite, according to most observers of Europe's powerhouse.

A container ship docks in the dusk at Hamburg Port

German exports took a surprising month-on-month jump in October, but that was offset by an even bigger rise in imports, resulting in a fall in the European economic powerhouse's trade surplus.

According to figures released on Monday by Destatis, Germany's national statistics office, exports rose by 0.7 percent in October from the previous month to €117.2 billion ($133.5 billion) while imports rose at an even quicker pace, up 1.3 percent to €98.9 billion.

Both figures were significantly up from those of a year earlier, exports by 8.5 percent and imports by 11.3 percent. The German economy, long powered by its dominant export sector, still commands a whopping trade surplus, but the surprisingly strong import figures have dented that surplus to the tune of almost €1 billion in terms of year-on-year figures.

The surplus fall suggests the German economy is feeling the swirls of the various global trade conflicts that have been blowing, and while the export rise is a welcome positive, industry leaders have greeted the news cautiously.

Moving forward, despite headwinds

The US-China trade conflict, as well as ongoing tensions over trade between the US and the EU, have affected Germany's strong export sector throughout 2018. Last month, German exports fell by 0.8 percent, with many analysts expecting the final quarter of the year to show similar headwinds for German exporters.

Yet the first month of that quarter has defied expectations despite the lack of a resolution in the US-China stand-off and with the ongoing uncertainty over the terms of the UK's exit from the EU, now just over three months away.

Analysts welcomed the figures but were cautious to attach too much significance to them, given the possibility of further turbulence in the global context.

"Today's data brings some relief but also shows that there is still a long way to go before the traditional growth engine will be back at full strength," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist with the ING-DiBa bank in Germany. "The ongoing trade tensions and a general weakening of global manufacturing demand has clearly left marks on the German export sector and the entire economy."

That analysis is in line with what the German government itself has said recently. "We have many risks which could compromise our positive diagnosis," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday, following the release of data which showed a rise in German industrial orders.

Industry cautious

Contracts for "Made in Germany" industrial goods rose by 0.3 percent month on month, with strong eurozone growth offsetting a fall in domestic orders.

Volker Treier, the foreign trade chief of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), said the latest round of figures provided a "breather" but added that there was no hiding the fact that it had been a difficult year for German exporters, compared with the predominantly sunny years they have become used to.

"The good October cannot hide that in the whole, the momentum in world trade has slowed," he said, claiming that the weaker-than-expected exports this year had cost the German export industry €55 billion. "2018 is a lost year for German exporters," he said.

BGA Präsidium Dr. Holger Bingmann (Annett Melzer)

BGA President Holger Bingmann is concerned about a no-deal Brexit's impact on Germany

Holger Bingmann, President of the BGA — a trade association which represents the German wholesale, foreign trade and services sectors — was similarly circumspect in welcoming the figures.

Pointing in particular towards Brexit, specifically the continuing chaos in the British Parliament over the EU-UK Withdrawal Bill, Bingmann underlined the level of risk a disorderly British exit could bring to the wider European economy.

Read more: No-deal Brexit fears on minds of German manufacturers

"Should the agreement fail, it would make a disorderly Brexit almost inevitable — with unpredictable consequences for the European and British economy," he said.

Wider context

While trade and industry representatives remain cautious, it is worth pointing out that the German economy is still growing and is now in its ninth straight year of expansion — hardly a grim vista.

While fears over the capacity of its export-oriented economy to handle an escalation of global trade tensions are rife, the latest figures suggest the storm is still quite a way from making landfall. As well as that, the sharp increase in imports suggests strong domestic demand — a key requirement needed to offset any prolonged export difficulties.

"Dark clouds are building up on the economic horizon, but today's numbers provide a blue patch. The crisis has been postponed," was the succinct appraisal of Thomas Gitzel from VP Bank.

  • A plastic shark eating banknotes

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    1. High debt levels

    Since 2008,the world's aggregate debt has increased by 60 percent. There's a hole of $182 trillion (€158 trillion) in public and private coffers to be plugged. People are wondering whether there are any funds left to soften the impact of a potential economic downslide.

  • Argentine demonstrators

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    2. Reeling emerging economies

    Emerging markets account for about 40 percent of global economic output, but they are highly vulnerable. Many of these nations crank up their economies with the help of foreign, mostly dollar-denominated funds. But when US interest rates go up, that system is on shaky ground amid capital outflows. Argentina knows what we're talking about, so does Turkey.

  • Donald Trump at a groundbreaking ceremony

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    3. US economy to peak soon

    US President Donald Trump is still able to make the American economy boom with tax breaks and trade barriers. But many companies are increasingly reluctant to make big investments with all the uncertainty around. The IMF believes that from next year on, economic expansion will slow after reaching a peak in 2018.

  • Meat in a Chinese grocery store

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    4. Trade conflict

    Meat and vegetables from the US — Steel, textiles and technology from China. Washington and Beijing have slapped tariffs on each other's products worth $360 billion. According to the IMF, that's already shaving 0.9 percent of GDP off the United States' output and 0.6 percent off China's GDP. Should the bilateral trade conflict escalate, global trade volumes would decrease by 17.5 percent.

  • Barclays bank building

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    6.Failing banks

    Shadow banks engage in financial dealings outside the regular banking sector. ECB President Mario Draghi says such shadow banks account for 40 percent of the financial system in the EU. Even many regular lenders sit on buffers too small to weather a financial crisis. Some tend to ignore the lessons from the collapse of Lehman Brothers some 10 years ago.

  • Alarm clocks showing UK flag

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    6.Hard Brexit

    Time's running out, but there is still no agreed plan as to the modalities of Britain's exit from the EU in March 2019. Without a free trade agreement,German firms alone would have to pay over €3 billion in tariffs annually. Border checks would jeopardize "just-in-time" production. Carmakers such as Nissan,Toyota and BMW would likely need to close down factories in the UK.

  • Italian flag

    Top 7 risks to global economy

    7. Italian government policy

    Will we see a eurozone crisis reloaded? Populist parties in Rome are pushing for a universal income and a lower retirement age, despite the country logging the EU's biggest debt at around €2.4 trillion. Italy's government debt-to-GDP ratio stands at a troubling 130 percent. Former problem child Greece has only just returned to capital markets and is aiming to rid itself of toxic credits.

    Author: Paul-Christian Britz (hg)


Related content

Buenos Aires G20-Treffen Finanzminister

Trade conflicts to dominate G20 agenda 29.11.2018

US President Donald Trump isn't interested in international cooperation, but the other G20 members take a different stance. A clash seems unavoidable at the group's summit. Bernd Riegert reports from Buenos Aires.

Symbolbild USA-China-Handelskrieg

No winners in US-China trade spat — says who? 20.11.2018

Policymakers in Europe have spared no effort to emphasize that there can be no winners in an escalated trade conflict between the United States and China. But a fresh study shows there are several beneficiaries.

Japan Börse Kurseinbruch

Asian stocks rally on hope of US-China trade deal 02.11.2018

Asian shares have jumped to three-week highs following a report that US President Donald Trump is aiming for a swift trade deal with China. The news came only days after Washington had threatened more punitive tariffs.

