Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 is often called the fourth industrial revolution. The term embraces a number of modern automation, data exchange and manufacturing technologies.

Industry 4.0 facilitates the vision and execution of a "smart factory." This page collates recent DW content on the subject.

17.12.2020, Nach einem Verkehrsunfall auf der Autobahn A113 hat sich auf den drei Fahrbahnen in Richtung Dresden zwischen Waltersdorfer Dreieck und Schönefelder Kreuz ein langer Stau gebildet. Ein Polizeifahrzeug fährt durch die Rettungsgasse in Richtung Unfallstelle. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German infrastructure begging for overhaul 19.04.2021

Germany has long put up with crowded highways, inconsistent rail travel and slow or nonexistent internet. With elections approaching and a pandemic raging, the problems may have become too big to ignore.

Joko Widodo and Angela Merkel Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel had virtual meeting on the opening of Hannover Messe 2021, Monday (04/12). -- Rizki Akbar Putra

Indonesia pins hopes on Hanover Trade Fair to draw Industry 4.0 investors 13.04.2021

Indonesia is expecting to draw in "sizable" investment in Industry 4.0 sectors such as AI, machine learning and robotics. But huge challenges remain.

Hanover trade fair showcases networked industry 02.04.2019

Some 6,500 companies from 75 nations will take part in the Hanover trade fair for industrial technology. They will showcase industry 4.0, AI and 5G and 200,000 visitors are expected to attend.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 05.07.2018

World leaders scramble to prevent trade war – Industry 4.0 revives German manufacturing

Smartphones made in Germany 26.06.2018

The vast majority of the world’s smartphones are made in Asia. Ten years ago Nokia closed its last mobile phone factory in Germany. Now production has returned to the country thanks to Industry 4.0 and a domestic manufacturer.

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2017 Conductors walk past the Fuxing train at the Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2017. China's new-generation bullet trains, the Fuxing, was put into operation on the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway Aug. 21. wsw |

From the world's workshop to the world's tech hub: China's economic leap forward 10.05.2018

The Chinese government believes that it can become the top tech nation in the world sooner rather than later. Some milestones have already been met with more in sight as China looks to surpass the US, Japan and Korea.
Beschreibung: Hashtag zur Hannover Messe / Aussenansicht Messegelände Aufnahme: Hannover 22.4.2018 Copyright: DW/H.Böhme Schlagwort Hannover Messe 2018

Hanover Fair: Where humans meet machines 25.04.2018

Spring in Hanover means a chance for humans and robots to get to know each other a little better. The world's largest industrial fair gives us a glimpse into a future where that relationship will be especially important.

Value of free trade in focus at Hanover fair 23.04.2018

At the Hanover tech fair, there's been a lot of talk about the value of free trade against the backdrop of the EU and Mexico updating their bilateral trade agreement. DW correspondent Steven Beardsley tells us more.
Das Hörsaalzentrum (l) und die Mensa der Technischen Universität Dresden, aufgenommen am 06.06.2012. Die Technische Universität Dresden wagt den Gipfelsturm und hat sich als Exzellenz Universität beworben. Ab dem 15. Juni 2012 will sie zur Elite gehören. Mit einem Ost-Bonus rechnen die Sachsen nicht. Die Entscheidung zur Exzellenz wird mit Spannung erwartet. Foto: Arno Burgi

Meet the robot programmers 17.10.2017

The scientists at Dresden's School of Technology noticed a market niche: robots are getting cheaper, but it still costs a pretty penny to program them.

Paroli, ein wesentliches Bauteil aus der Produktpalette der AEMtec GmbH für die Herstellung von Sendern und Empfängern, wird vorwiegend in der Medizin- und Robotertechnik eingesetzt. Bereits seit 1988, damals noch als Unit der Siemens AG, fertigt das Unternehmen Multi-Chip-Module in Mischtechnologie, die besonders in der Medizin- und Automobiltechnik eingesetzt werden. Seit Mitte 2000 ist AEMtec eine eigenständige GmbH. Mit einem Team von ca. 120 Mitarbeitern agiert die Aemtec am renommierten Wissenschafts- und Technologiestandort Berlin-Adlershof (WISTA). Hier kooperiert das innovative Unternehmen mit den ansässigen Geschäftspartnern, Instituten und Forschungseinrichtungen. Foto: Hans Wiedl +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany in the digital slow lane 09.06.2017

The German economy believes it is a pioneer in such topics as Industry 4.0 and the internet of things. But during the yearly "digital summit", experts disagree with the German government on the success of digitalization.

Paris robotics fair aims to spread robot love 17.05.2017

Pro-tip for using an Amazon Echo - ask it about the meaning of life. The answer may surprise you. But questions around automation itself abound - even if they're a little bit more practical. At Innorobo, the annual robotics event in Paris, robotmakers are asking themselves what it would take for consumers to accept more robots into their lives.
Roboterhand und Menschenhand HANNOVER MESSE 2017 - Weltleitmesse der Industrie, Industrial Automation: Internationale Leitmesse für Fertigungs- und Prozessautomation, Systemlösungen und Indistrial IT, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, Halle 17/B26

Hanover fair: where robots rule 25.04.2017

6,500 companies from 70 countries and countless exhibits: Hannover Messe is the largest industrial fair in the world. Although robots are clearly the main focus, there's plenty other noteworthy things.
24.04.2017+++ (L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, Lower Saxony's State Premier Stephan Weil and Germany's national football team's former goalkeeper Jens Lehmann look at a robot of Kuka at the booth of Schunk during a visit at the Hannover Messe trade fair for industrial technology on April 24, 2017 in Hanover, northern Germany. Poland is this year's partner country of the fair running until April 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Hanover fair: fellow robot? 24.04.2017

Robots have descended upon the world's largest industrial fair by the hundreds. But the big question that reverberates through the trade floor is this: Will fellow robots steal my job?
23.04.2017 Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (l, CDU) und die polnische Ministerpräsidentin Beata Szydlo stehen am 23.04.2017 bei der Eröffnungsfeier zur Hannover Messe im Hannover Congress Centrum (HCC) in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Zur weltgrößten Industriemesse Hannover Messe vom 24. bis 28. April werden 6500 Aussteller erwartet. Partnerland ist im Jahr 2017 Polen. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Poland and Industry 4.0 in the spotlight of Hanover industry fair 24.04.2017

German chancellor Angela Merkel has opened the world's biggest industrial fair. Poland is the partner nation of the fair that also seeks to allay fears from technological advances associated with Industry 4.0.
23.04.2017 Mitarbeiter sitzen am 23.04.2017 am Stand von Lovato Electric bei der Hannover Messe auf dem Messegelände in Hannover (Niedersachsen). Zur weltgrößten Industriemesse Hannover Messe vom 24. bis 28. April werden 6500 Aussteller erwartet. Partnerland ist im Jahr 2017 Polen. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Hanover industry fair opens 24.04.2017

The world's biggest industrial fair has opened its doors in Hanover. Partner-nation Poland is in the spotlight. The country is aiming to bring Industry 4.0 to its factory floors.

18.10.2016 +++ Bild von DWs Manuela Kasper-Claridge Fertigungshalle in Iga, Japan via Hardy Graupner/B/DWD

Japanese companies eye German know-how 22.03.2017

Japanese and German producers are both interested in making production processes more efficient. The future of industry is seen in completely networked components basically ruling out an mistakes in manufacturing.
