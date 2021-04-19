Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Industry 4.0 is often called the fourth industrial revolution. The term embraces a number of modern automation, data exchange and manufacturing technologies.
Industry 4.0 facilitates the vision and execution of a "smart factory." This page collates recent DW content on the subject.
The Chinese government believes that it can become the top tech nation in the world sooner rather than later. Some milestones have already been met with more in sight as China looks to surpass the US, Japan and Korea.
Pro-tip for using an Amazon Echo - ask it about the meaning of life. The answer may surprise you. But questions around automation itself abound - even if they're a little bit more practical. At Innorobo, the annual robotics event in Paris, robotmakers are asking themselves what it would take for consumers to accept more robots into their lives.