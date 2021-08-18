 Indonesia′s water priest | Global Ideas | DW | 18.08.2021

Global Ideas

Indonesia's water priest

Privatization means cheap drinking water is no longer a given in Indonesia. In Central Java, a priest has found a solution by helping his village to collect rainwater.

Watch video 05:51

The water pastor of Java

In the Indonesian village of Bunder, rainwater is a valuable commodity. When the heavens open during the rainy season, everyone collects as much of it as they can in water tanks.

In recent years, the Indonesian government has overseen the privatization of the country's drinking water. Now, many people buy their water bottled. For Bunder, water supplies have come under additional pressure as the few springs in the area are threatened by sand mining.

But Pastor Romo Kirjito has taught his village how to collect rainwater as generations before them did — and treat it with more modern technology. Electrolysis kills microbes and raises the PH level, improving its quality.

Pastor Romo Kirjito, Bunder, Central Java, Indonesia

Pastor Romo Kirjito has pioneered rainwater as a solution to expensive bottled water

Bunder has become a pioneer "rainwater community," with 80 other villages around the country now following its lead. 

A film by Nicole Ris und A. B. Rodhial Falah

The water pastor of Java  

