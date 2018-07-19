 Indonesian prison caught in ′luxury′ cell scandal | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Indonesian prison caught in 'luxury' cell scandal

Conditions at prisons in Indonesia are often poor and overcrowded, but officials at a prison in West Java have been arrested for allegedly providing "luxury" facilities for prisoners who are able to pay a price.

Indonesien Sukamiskin-Gefängnis (Agus D. Prasetyo/Jawa Pos)

A room with air conditioning, a television, a large refrigerator and a private bathroom sounds more like a description of a hotel than a jail cell. 

But at Sukamiskin prison in the Indonesian province of West Java, prison officials allegedly provided these luxuries to rich and powerful inmates, who reportedly paid between $19,000 and $35,000 (€15,000–30,000) for special treatment. Some prisoners even received keys, and were able to come and go as they pleased.

Read more: Indonesia proposes crocodile-guarded prison island to hold drug traffickers

After a raid on Sunday conducted by Indonesia's anti-graft body, the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), several inmates and prison officials were arrested over these "luxury" prison cells.

According to KPK spokesman, Febri Diansyah, the KPK seized money and vehicles, which were reportedly given as bribes to the warden of the prison, Wahid Husen. Husen was arrested along with a member of his staff. 

"KPK investigators have seized nearly 300 million rupiah ($20,700) in cash and also seized documents of purchase and receipts for cars, along with two cars given to Wahid Husen."

During the raid, the KPK team had trouble opening some of the cells, because the prisoners could control the locks.

"Investigators could not open the doors because the cell locks were suspected of being held by prisoners," KPK spokesman Diansyah told DW.

Sukamiskin penitentiary is a special prison mainly holding former high-ranking officials and businessmen convicted of corruption.

Indonesien Sukamiskin Gefängnis in Bandung (Detik.com)

Investigators at Sukamiskin seized cash and receipts for luxury items

Not an isolated incident

Apart from the luxury cells, Sukamiskin prison officials had also reportedly been giving preferential treatment to certain prisoners.

Last year, Tempo magazine in Indonesia published a report revealing that some prisoners could leave Sukamiskin's premises without being escorted by officers.

By using medical appointment permits issued by Sukamiskim, some inmates convicted of corruption were found out not only meeting their relatives but also shopping.

Read more: Opinion: Indonesia executions are a mockery of justice

Special treatment in prisons is common knowledge in Indonesia. Rich and powerful inmates are able to buy luxuries, including time out of prison.

In 2010, Indonesian media reported that tax official Gayus Tambunan, who was serving a jail term for corruption, was seen at an international tennis tournament on the resort island of Bali.

In another case several years ago, it was reported that the since-executed Indonesian drug convict Freddy Budiman, was often visited by his lover at Cipinang prison in the capital Jakarta.

Budiman's lover said there was a "love cubicle" at Cipinang that provided a space for sex and drug use. In interviews with local media, she said that the room belonged to the head officer of the penitentiary.

A culture of corruption?

The non-governmental organization, Indonesian Corruption Watch (ICW), said that the Indonesian government must act firmly against such cases and dismiss all prison officers working at facilities that deal with bribery.

"All officers in prison should be dismissed, because surely they know there are cells with such facilities," ICW's Emerson Yuntho told DW.

Read more: Scores dead from tainted alcohol in Indonesia 

Yuntho added that special prisons for corruption convicts are unnecessary.

"Special prisons are not necessary, because there is striking discrimination like what happened in Sukamiskin," he said, adding that it would be better to imprison corruption convicts in cells with other prisoners such as thieves and murderers.

"Other prisons have overcapacity problems and meanwhile the corruptors' prison in Sukamiskin is luxurious."

Watch video 04:39
Now live
04:39 mins.

Indonesia: Punishment under Sharia

DW recommends

Scores dead from tainted alcohol in Indonesia

Methanol poisoning is a common occurrence in Indonesia, but the latest incident has led to scores of deaths. One region has even declared a state of emergency. (10.04.2018)  

Indonesia proposes crocodile-guarded prison island to hold drug traffickers

Indonesia's anti-drug agency has proposed placing convicted drug convicts on an island surrounded by crocodiles. The head of the anti-drug agency has said man-eating crocodiles would not be bribed. (10.11.2015)  

Indonesian politician Setya Novanto gets 15 years prison over graft

Indonesia's former speaker, Setya Novanto, initially tried to dodge anti-corruption investigators. He attracted global attention in 2015 when then US presidential candidate Donald Trump called him a "great man." (24.04.2018)  

Opinion: Indonesia executions are a mockery of justice

Indonesia has executed eight prisoners on death row convicted of drugs offenses. President Joko Widodo only had the moral high ground briefly after his election. Now he has lost it, writes DW's Grahame Lucas. (28.04.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Indonesia: Punishment under Sharia  

Related content

Indonesien Fähre gesunken

Why are ferry accidents common in Indonesia? 26.06.2018

The sinking of a ferry on Lake Toba, North Sumatra, is one of Indonesia's deadliest maritime disasters. In a DW interview, maritime security expert, Siswanto Rusdi, explains why these accidents are common in the country.

Anschlagsserie auf Kirchen in Indonesien

How Indonesian women are lured to jihad 14.05.2018

A wave of recent deadly terror attacks carried out by families, including wives and children, have shocked Indonesian society and raised concerns about women's increasing role in dangerous militant networks.

Deutschland - Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge BAMF in Berlin

German asylum scandal: Staff council blames management 29.05.2018

In an open letter, the council chairman said executives "must be in focus" in the probe. Public sector employees have been accused of mishandling asylum applications, and possibly taking bribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 