Indonesia: Starlink launch to give millions Internet access

Elon Musk and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are set to launch Starlink internet service in Bali, with the commercial satellites expected to provide Internet access to remote islands.

The internet service is expected to be launched by Musk — who is on a trip to Bali — alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The launch ceremony is going to take place on Sunday at a public health clinic in Denpasar which is the provincial capital of Bali.

For the trial, Starlink's services will be activated in Nusantara, the city set to become Indonesia's new capital in place of Jakarta this year. Nusantara is located on the island of Borneo.

Starlink obtained the permit to operate in Indonesia earlier this month. Following its trial, it could be launched commercially across the archipelago.

Internet connection to help 'health, education'

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands has a population of more than 270 million but millions of people still don't have access to the internet.

Maritime and Investment Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Starlink "has the capability to reach even the most remote areas of Indonesia."

The local internet providers in Indonesia depend on the base transceiver stations to transmit signals which lack coverage which is why remote islands are left out.

"Our remote regions need Starlink to expand high-speed internet services, especially to help with problems in the health, education and maritime sectors," Pandjaitan told the media ahead of the ceremony in Denpasar.

He also said that Musk will also sign an agreement on enhancing connectivity in the country's health and education sectors.

Other island countries in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines and Malaysia, already have Starlink.

Widodo has prioritized the development of digital technology in Indonesia and aims to achieve the government's Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision. The country hopes to become one of the world's top five economies.

