Indonesia clerics declare China COVID vaccine 'halal'

Indonesia's Ulema Council on Friday gave its approval to a coronavirus vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech, deeming it to be permissible under Islam.

The council said the shot, named CoronaVac, was "holy and halal", although the vaccine's medical authorization still rests with Indonesia's food and drug agency.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country by population, has received 3 million doses of CoronaVac and is due to begin its vaccination program within days.

The drug regulator said it would study data from the clinical trials of the vaccine in Brazil and Turkey, as well as own trial results, before authorizing its use. Indonesia has held its own late-stage clinical trials of the vaccine, but with smaller pool size than in other countries — of just 1,620 participants.

Researchers are expected to report the results to both the regulator and state-owned pharmaceutical firm Bio Farma.

