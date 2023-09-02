  1. Skip to content
India's Aditya-L1 solar probe launches

September 2, 2023

Aditya-L1 is India's maiden solar mission and will be the first spacecraft by any Asian nation to be placed in the solar orbit. India has been pushing hard to increase its footprint in space in recent years.

Aditya-L1 launches from its docking station
India launches first Sun expedition Image: AP

India launched its maiden expedition to the sun called Aditya-L1 on Saturday.

Following the success of India's moon landing with Chandrayaan-3 this is the country's next attempt at another space milestone.

Aditya-L1 is carrying scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers and aims to study behavior.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted a link to the launch of the spacecraft taking place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, in the South Indian state of Andra Pradesh.


 

Aditya-L1 could make a "big bang" for science

The mission which is named after the Hindi word for "sun" blasted off on Saturday morning.

The spacecraft is set to travel about 1.5 million kilometers for over four months towards a so-called Lagrange Point in space.

Objects tend to stay put in this space because of the balancing act of gravitational focus which also aids to reduce fuel consumption of the spacecraft.

Relief and excitement in India at moon landing

Somak Raychaudhury who was involved in the development of certain parts of the mission's observatory said that Aditya-L1 had the capacity to make a "big bang in terms of science."

Last month, India beat Russia into becoming the first country to land an unmanned vessel on the south pole of the moon

Aditya-L1 to focus on several types of solar behaviors

Raychaudhury told broadcaster NDTV that one of the main things the probe will study are coronal mass ejections, a periodic phenomenon which sees massive discharges of plasma and magnetic energy from the Sun's atmosphere.

Some of these bursts are powerful enough to reach the Earth and disrupt satellites.

Aditya-L1 will help predict this phenomenon and "alert everybody so that satellites can shut down their power," he said.

India launches record 104 satellites at once

"The low earth orbit has been heavily polluted due to private participation, so understanding how to safeguard satellites there will have special importance in today's space environment," said Rama Rao Nidamanuri, head of the department of earth and space sciences at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology.

In the long run, data from the mission could help better understand the sun's impact on earth's climate patterns, the origins of solar wind, the stream of particles that flow from the sun through the solar system, said scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

India's consistent rise in space work

Beginning with NASA's pioneer programme in 1960's, previously, the US and European Space Agency (ESA) have sent numerous probes to the center of the solar system.

However, if successful the latest Indian mission will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit.

Modi expresses joy over India's successful moon landing

India has recently privatized space launches and is looking to open the sector to foreign investment. It targets a five-fold increase in its share in the global launch market within the next decade.

The country has been steadily matching the achievements of established spacefaring powers at a much lesser cost. Experts believe that the country is able to keep costs low by copying and adapting existing technology and due to the highly skilled engineers who typically earn a fraction of their foreign counterparts' salaries.

ns/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Screengrab from the live feed of India's Chandrayaan-3 lander touching down softly on the moon

Land or crash: Getting to the moon is no mean feat

Land or crash: Getting to the moon is no mean feat

From Russia's Luna-25 to India's Chandrayaan-3 to future NASA-ESA Artemis missions, moon landings are risky — the same as it was for Apollo 11 in 1969.
ScienceAugust 23, 2023
Youngsters check mobile phones during a dinner time at a cafeteria in Shanghai

Why does China want kids to spend less time on their phones?

SocietySeptember 2, 2023
Africa

Residents from the scene of a deadly blaze sit near the building they lived in

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
Asia

The Nihonbashi district, one of the busiest areas in Tokyo, is pictured in ruins after the 1923 earthquake

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Great Kanto Earthquake: Is Japan ready for the next big one?

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 2023
Germany

Hubert Aiwanger on the podium in a beer tent, speaking into a microphone

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

Why alleged Holocaust jokes threaten Aiwanger's career

SocietySeptember 1, 2023
Europe

Two people kissing at a Pride Event in July, 2023, in Leipzig

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

LGBTQ community: Is there a backlash in Europe?

Human RightsSeptember 2, 2023
Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
North America

Beyonce performs at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden during opening night of her Renaissance World Tour

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

Are Taylor Swift and Beyonce saving local economies?

BusinessSeptember 1, 2023
Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
