  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey votes
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Indian Army servicemen patrol during a rescue operation following ethnic violence in the region
The military has deployed thousands of troops to the state, where curfews have been imposed Image: ARUN SANKAR/AFP
PoliticsIndia

Indian forces kill dozens of insurgents in Manipur

18 minutes ago

Indian security forces have eliminated dozens of insurgents in the Manipur region, according to the regional chief minister. Troops were deployed to the area to quell clashes between tribal communities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rv89

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh told reporters on Sunday that security forces had killed around 40 "militants" over the last two days.

The isolated region in northeast India which lies on the border with Myanmar — saw a surge in inter-ethnic violence this month that killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands displaced.

What we know so far

Singh said security forces had killed dozens of militants following attacks on civilians.

"The terrorists have been using M-16 and AK-47 assault rifles and sniper guns against civilians. They came to many villages to burn down homes," local media quoted Singh as saying.

"We have started taking very strong action against them with the help of the army and other security forces. We have got reports some 40 terrorists have been shot dead," Singh was quoted as saying.

Many insurgents have been captured by authorities, Singh said. He did not specify the number of detainees.

Ethnic clashes kill at least 54 in India's Manipur state

The political leader also made an appeal to citizens to "keep faith in the ongoing measures of the central government and the state to restore normalcy."

Legal ruling sparks ethnic violence

The violence started on May 3 when smaller tribal groups clashed with ethnic majority Meitei people over economic benefits and quotas that the minority tribes enjoy.

In April, a court urged the ruling party to consider including the Meitei in its "Scheduled Tribe" list, which grants privileges such as access to land and government jobs.

The restive state's other tribal groups claim that granting them special status would nullify the advantages reserved for people from minority communities.

The court decision was met with organized protests that have increased in number and intensity over the past month.

Since then, internet services have been suspended and security forces have taken to the streets to prevent further clashes between the communities.

rc/dj (AFP, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman walks past billboards showing with the portrait of Erdogan, and another with the portrait of Kilicdaroglu

LIVE — Turkey election: Erdogan pulls ahead of Kilicdaroglu

Politics3 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A restaurant in Cape Town is lit up by candles during power cuts

South Africa braces for winter with severe power outages

South Africa braces for winter with severe power outages

Politics39 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japan: Animal rights campaigners condemn 680-year-old religious ritual that harms horses

Japan: Animal rights activists condemn centuries-old ritual

Japan: Animal rights activists condemn centuries-old ritual

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rome / Trevi fountain | Italy

Europe grapples with Last Generation climate protests

Europe grapples with Last Generation climate protests

Crime8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

ArtsMay 27, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

U.S. President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the US Capitol

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative debt ceiling deal

Politics15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Nurses treating a patient in a hospital in Brazil

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Health22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage