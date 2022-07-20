 Indian Film Festival goes beyond Bollywood | Film | DW | 20.07.2022

Film

Indian Film Festival goes beyond Bollywood

Apart from the mainstream song-and-dance fare, this year's Indian Film Festival has many offbeat movies from all over India on show in the southern German city of Stuttgart.

  • George Harrison and Ravi Shankar (AP)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Ravi Shankar

    In the 1950s, Ravi Shankar (1920-2012) was one of the first to popularize Indian music in the West. The meditative sound and the soaring drive of the ragas of this sitar virtuoso inspired and influenced different musicians, from violinist Yehudi Menuhin to Beatle George Harrison (photo).

  • Conductor Zubin Mehta (Getty Images/AFP/J. Jordan)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Zubin Mehta

    The star conductor was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1936 and went to Vienna to study at the age of 18. Zubin Mehta has celebrated a successful career in Europe, the US and Israel, all while remaining connected to his homeland. For instance, he has created a foundation to support the popularization of classical western music in India.

  • Director Yash Chopra (Getty Images/AFP/C. Court)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Yash Chopra

    The Hindi film industry would never have become such an internationally successful phenomenon without the late filmmaker and producer Yash Chopra (1932-2012). Known as the "King of Romance" of Indian cinema, Chopra was behind some of the cult classics that established the Bollywood brand outside of India.

  • Shah Rukh Khan (Getty Images/AFP/S. Verma)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Shah Rukh Khan

    And here's the "King of Bollywood": Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is the most successful actor in India — he has more fans worldwide than Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise combined. His roles in hit melodramatic films have established him as the quintessential "romantic hero," with his humor and charisma definitely contributing to his charm.

  • A visitor takes a selfie with the wax figure of Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New Delhi, India (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Qadri)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Raj Kapoor

    Kapoor (1924-1988) was one of the most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of cinema. The "greatest showman of Hindi cinema" conquered the hearts of the Indian people and critics alike in the 1950s. Instead of portraying heroic figures, he was one of the first to embody "the ordinary man" with likable weaknesses. He has been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussaud's Museum in India.

  • Subodh Gupta (Imago/H. Förster)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Subodh Gupta

    Contemporary art "made in India" has been booming for decades, and one of the scene's most successful stars is Subodh Gupta. His works fetch record prices on the art market. Bihar, the state where Gupta was born, is one of the poorest in India. He uses ordinary items in his work that reflect his own childhood as well as India's 20th-century transformation.

  • Indian film actress Kajol (Imago/ZUMA Press/A. Khan)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Kajol

    Award-winning film actress Kajol Devgan is one of the most famous and popular stars in Bollywood. The Indian beauty icon is also a social activist and the mother of two children.

  • Arundhati Roy (picture-alliance/ANSA/G. Onorati)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Arundhati Roy

    The Indian author was among Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2014. After winning the Man Booker Prize in 1997 with her novel "The God of Small Things," she became a prominent anti-globalization activist.

  • A.R. Rahman (Getty Images/AFP/J. Samad)

    10 influential Indian artists

    A.R. Rahman

    The composer's film scores combine Indian classical music with electronic beats. A.R. Rahman's soundtrack for Danny Boyle's 2008 film "Slumdog Millionaire" won a Golden Globe and two Academy Awards — a first for an Asian. He was also included on the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people in 2009.

  • Balkrishna Doshi (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Solanki)

    10 influential Indian artists

    Balkrishna Doshi

    In 2018 the 90-year-old architect was honored with the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the world's top award in the field. The jury noted his "deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to his country and its people through high quality, authentic architecture." The Aranya Low Cost Housing, one of his most noteworthy designs, offers a solution to the housing shortage in the Indore state.

    Author: Anastassia Boutsko


Until some years ago, the festival in Germany's southern city of Stuttgart was called "Bollywood and beyond," a celebration of mainstream Indian cinema, with arthouse movies on the margins. But the standard song-and-dance theatrics was beginning to get expensive for organizers of Stuttgart's annual event.

 "This Bollywood factor, you can clearly say now, was a huge industry and as a small festival in Stuttgart, we could not keep up with it," says Hans-Peter Jahn, the festival's spokesman. Bollywood film producers often demand high prices for big movies, and it would have been impossible to present an actor from these films in Stuttgart, he explained.

However, the era of the big Bollywood movie seems to be ebbing and new, more engaged filmmakers are presenting their movies, Jahn added. As luck would have it, pandemic-induced lockdowns proved a boon for low-budget filmmakers, who also profited from domestic and global exposure on streaming websites like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The underdog's day in the sun

This year's selection offers a wide variety of works from almost all parts of India. One of the festival's highlights is the Oscar-winning documentary directed by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, "Writing with Fire."

The film tells of the struggle of women who run the "Khabar Lahariya" (Hindi for "Waves of news”), a newspaper in rural northern India. For many people who live in the area, the newspaper provides an independent source of information. The newspaper was also honored for its remarkable work by DW at the Global Media Forum in 2014.

Other entries this year include "Shankar's Fairies" by director Irfana Majumdar, who tells the story of a master-servant relationship over generations.

"Tangra Blues" is a rap musical in Bengali. It narrates the stories of slum children in Kolkata who want to make it big in life.

Directed by Manjari Makiani, "Skater Girl" tells a similar story, about a girl who wants to defy her village's restrictive culture which keeps female family members from leaving the house and having them marry early.

A major highlight in this year's event is "Jhund" (Hindi for herd), which features the Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, who founded the NGO Slum Soccer in Nagpur, in western India.

Rethinking Gandhi

Another of the organizers' "must-see" recommendations is the film "Adieu Godard" by director Amartya Bhattacharya, about a man in a village in Bengal, who usually watches porn movies every evening. One day, he accidentally borrows a video of the French director Jean Luc Godard and gets hooked to his movies. He then proposes a Godard film festival in his village, creating confusion and controversy.

Manish Saini's film "Gandhi & Co," about two children who love to play pranks, revisits the Mahatma's culture significance.

Films from south India include "Kasiminte Kadal," by director Shyamaprasad, about a teenage boy who is forced to move into a seaside town with his terminally ill father. Another one is "Karma café," by Vinod Bharathan, about a man who returns from abroad and must prove himself to the world outside.

Short films include "Bedsores" by Navin Chandra Ganes; the documentary depicts the lives of members of the Banchhada tribe in central India, where the birth of girls is considered lucky.

"Cheepatakadumpa" by Devashish Makhija takes viewers through the lives of three male friends who talk openly about their sexual experiences.

At the end of the festival on July 24, jury members will announce winners in three categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Documentary and Best Short Film. Winners in the first category will be awarded €4,000, while the other two categories carry a prize of €1,000 each.

Medal for Indian film curator

The Stuttgart Indian Film Festival is organized every year by the Filmbüro Baden Württemberg. The main sponsor of the event is Andreas Lapp, entrepreneur and Baden-Württemberg's honorary consul for the Republic of India. This year, organizers are also honoring the festival's curator, the Mumbai-based Uma da Cunha, who has been curating films for the event for nearly two decades.

The curator will be awarded the Staufer medal of the state of Baden-Württemberg by state premier Winfried Kretschmann on July 20. Since the late 1970s, da Cunha has been helping organize Indian film festivals abroad, including in Toronto and Busan, and is the founding advisor of Indian film festivals in Los Angeles, London, the Hague, Montreal and Houston.

She is also a prominent casting director, having worked on films like Jane Campion's "Holy Smoke," Deepa Mehta's "Water" and Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Lagaan." In 2009, da Cunha was a jury member at the Cannes festival for the category Un Certain Regard.