India tax officials raid BBC offices after film on Modi
53 minutes ago
Police have sealed off the British broadcaster's offices in India. The searches came weeks after India banned BBC's documentary critical documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it "hostile propaganda."
https://p.dw.com/p/4NRwZ
Indian tax authorities on Tuesday raided the BBC's New Delhi offices, staff members of the broadcaster told news agencies.
A BBC employee based in the Delhi office told the AFP news agency that officials had occupied two floors in the building housing the broadcaster's offices.
Authorities were raiding the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices, reported the Press Trust of India news agency, quoting officials who were not identified.
Indian government angered by BBC documentary
In January, BBC released a two-part documentary called "India: The Modi Question" alleging that Modi had ordered the police to turn a blind eye to the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, where he was premier at the time.
The violence left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.
The Indian government blocked videos and tweets sharing links to the documentary using emergency powers under its information technology laws.