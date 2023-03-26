  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ramadan
France
Deutsche Bank
Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023.
Indian authorities launched a hunt last month for radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, whose supporters have staged protests in recent daysImage: Stringer/REUTERS
PoliticsIndia

India summons Canadian envoy over Sikh demos

13 minutes ago

India said it expected the Canadian government to secure the Indian mission's headquarters in Vancouver amid Sikh independence demonstrations. Canada has one of the largest Sikh communities in the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PG6W

India has summoned Canada's top diplomat in New Delhi to voice its discontent with protests by supporters of a Sikh separatist which took place outside its mission headquarters in Vancouver on Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters of fugitive Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh demanded an independent Sikh state, Canadian media reported. 

Delhi said on Sunday it was concerned with how the protesters were purportedly allowed to breach the security of its diplomatic mission.

"It is expected that the Canadian government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfill their normal diplomatic functions," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Canada has one of the largest Sikh communities in the world outside India. 

Who is Singh and why is he prompting protests?

Singh, a radical Sikh preacher, rose to prominence recently after reviving the long lost dream of creating Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland. He has held rallies in rural pockets of Punjab where he shared his hardline interpretation of Sikhism.

Indian authorities launched a manhunt for Singh over a week ago. Some 100 others have also been arrested.

The northern state of Punjab has meanwhile experienced mobile internet cuts and a ban on gatherings of more than four people in some parts.

Police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement, and causing disharmony.

Indian authorities have long rejected calls for an independent Sikh state, in fear of reviving the violence which killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Last week, Indian police opened an investigation into a protest at its High Commission in London, where protesters gathered to denounce the police action in Punjab. Holding "Khalistan" banners, protesters took down an Indian flag from a balcony of the commission.

A security guard stands watch at the Indian Consulate as graffiti behind him reads
Pro-Singh protesters also held a rally outside the Indian consulate in San FranciscoImage: Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images

Delhi has also registered its "strong protest" with the US State Department, after another pro-Singh protest outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

three soldiers operating an M777 howitzer

Why is the US sending 'downgraded' weaponry to Ukraine?

Conflicts18 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man wearing what appears to be a lab coat holds an electric base with his hand raised

DR Congo: Artists demand return of Mbuti skeletons

DR Congo: Artists demand return of Mbuti skeletons

Culture18 hours ago01:34 min
More from Africa

Asia

A mother holds her child in her arms while a midwife checks on her.

Midwives, a hope for women in Afghanistan

Midwives, a hope for women in Afghanistan

Society22 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

young demonstrators with banner reading "Yes to the referendum Berlin 2030 Climate neutral" marching in Berlin on March 26th at the Fridays For Future movement rally

Berlin votes on climate neutrality by 2030

Berlin votes on climate neutrality by 2030

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction: France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction: France's affordable brands in crisis

BusinessMarch 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Children walk past rubble

Syrian regional school system devastated by quake

Syrian regional school system devastated by quake

Catastrophe22 hours ago01:47 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two people walk amid the debris of a flattened home.

Tornado kills at least 25 in US state of Mississippi

Tornado kills at least 25 in US state of Mississippi

Catastrophe3 hours ago01:30 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil

China eyes closer ties with Brazil

PoliticsMarch 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage