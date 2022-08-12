 India struggles to produce enough formal jobs for its youth | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 17.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

India struggles to produce enough formal jobs for its youth

Soaring inflation and a lack of jobs are ailing India's large labor force, with many graduates finding it tough to find formal employment.

More in the Media Center

04.04.2004 Both Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah, Pakistan Sunday, April 4, 2004. India and Pakistan arch nuclear rivals of south Asia are trying to improve their relations by exchanging sports teams and delegations from different walks of life. (AP Photo/Aman Sharma)

India, Pakistan Independence Day: Youth hopeful for a better future 12.08.2022

Location: Kunda (Pratapgarh) and Sirathu (Kaushambi) Date: 24/02/2022 Copyright: Samiratmaj Mishra Camera: iPhone Election rallies and village shots Keawords: UP Election, Amethi, BJP, SP , Congress, BSP, Awadh, Prayagraj

India: Can record unemployment cost PM Modi state elections? 04.03.2022

Many Gambians say they have no choice but to go elsewhere if they want to take care of their family.

Gambia's youth face economic uncertainty 10.12.2021

DW Business (Sendungslogo Composite)

DW Business - Asia 31.12.2021

Read also

August 15, 2022, New Delhi, Delhi, India: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Marching in gaurav Yatra with other senior party leaders toward Gandhi Samriti 30 January Marg Memornial of Father of nation Mahatma Gandhi where he was killed, from Party Head office on the ocassion of the 75th Anniversary of India Indpendence, in New Delhi on Monday (Credit Image: © Ravi Batra/ZUMA Press Wire

Can India's grand old party regain its former glory? 12.10.2022

The Indian National Congress party has high hopes of returning to its heyday of political dominance. Rahul Gandhi, the son and grandson of former prime ministers, is leading the way.

Popular Front of India (PFI) activists stage a protest against the Central Government for the recent ED raids in their party offices, in Jaipur, Rajasthan,India, Friday, Dec 11,2020.(Photo By Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto) (Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto)

Why did India ban the PFI Muslim political group? 04.10.2022

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is a Muslim political association the Indian government says is behind violent protests. While many welcome the ban, critics say similar Hindu interest groups should be banned as well.

20.9.2022, Ladakh, Indien, Indian army vehicles move in a convoy in the cold desert region of Ladakh, India, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Indian and Chinese troop pullout concerns Ladakh locals 20.09.2022

Residents say the recent military disengagement from the disputed Ladakh area puts their livelihoods at risk. They accuse New Delhi of turning territory into a buffer zone to provide significant concessions to Beijing.

Dieses von der staatlichen russischen Nachrichtenagentur Sputnik via AP veröffentlichte Foto zeigt Wladimir Putin, Präsident von Russland, beim Gipfel der Shanghaier Organisation für Zusammenarbeit (SCO). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Vladimir Putin's new Russian 'pivot to Asia' will fail 20.09.2022

The Russian president's "pivot to Asia" looks shaky after India and China gave him a subtle cold shoulder at a recent conference. Southeast Asian countries are wary of a Western backlash if they cooperate with Moscow.