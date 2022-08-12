India struggles to produce enough formal jobs for its youth

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Soaring inflation and a lack of jobs are ailing India's large labor force, with many graduates finding it tough to find formal employment.
The Indian National Congress party has high hopes of returning to its heyday of political dominance. Rahul Gandhi, the son and grandson of former prime ministers, is leading the way.
The Popular Front of India (PFI) is a Muslim political association the Indian government says is behind violent protests. While many welcome the ban, critics say similar Hindu interest groups should be banned as well.
Residents say the recent military disengagement from the disputed Ladakh area puts their livelihoods at risk. They accuse New Delhi of turning territory into a buffer zone to provide significant concessions to Beijing.
The Russian president's "pivot to Asia" looks shaky after India and China gave him a subtle cold shoulder at a recent conference. Southeast Asian countries are wary of a Western backlash if they cooperate with Moscow.
