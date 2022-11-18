  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27: Everything you need to know
War in Ukraine
Ascent of SkyrootA's Vikram-S launcher today from Sriharikota
The 545-kg rocket, named "Prarambh" ("Start"), travelled in an arc and reached a peak altitude of 89.5 kmsImage: isro/twitter
ScienceIndia

India launches first privately made space rocket

29 minutes ago

The rocket travelled in an arc and reached a height of 89.5 kms before splashing into the sea. The launch is a part of India's attempt to create a private space sector to supplement its state-run space program.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jj6P

India's first privately-developed Vikram-S rocket was successfully launched from the Indian Space Agency's launch site in Chennai, on Friday.

The 545-kg rocket, named "Prarambh" ("Start"), travelled in an arc and reached a peak altitude of 89.5 kms. This was just shy of the Karman line at 100 km altitude, that separates Earth from outer space.

The midday launch was live telecast by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

It eventually splashed down in the Bay of Bengal about 5 minutes after launch, officials said.

"I'm happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, the beginning," said Pawan Goenka, the head of the Indian government organization that oversees commercial space operations.

Indian private space program takes off

The single-stage, solid-fuel rocket built was with "carbon composite structures and 3D-printed components," according to startup Skyroot Aerospace that developed the rocket.

Compared to current platforms, Skyroot seeks to reduce development costs for launching small satellites by up to 90%. Starting the next year, it intends to carry out satellite-delivery launches.

Skyroot's Vikram-S mission is named after the father of India's space program, Vikram Sarabhai.

Eyeing larger commercial space sector stake

In order to supplement its publicly-funded space program, which is renowned for its low-cost launches and missions, the Indian government has been working to create a commercial space sector.

It seeks to increase its current 2% market share in commercial space globally.

India became the first Asian country to reach Mars in 2014 with its Mangalyaan orbiter, launched by ISRO. It cost only $74 million (€76.59 million) to build.

In October, 36 broadband satellites were successfully launched into low earth orbit by ISRO.

ss/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

TV screens show a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

North Korean fires suspected ICBM — reports

Politics7 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a pink umbrella with signs hanging from it and writing in Thai

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Rule of Law19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

An S300 air defense missile system during the final stage of the Keys to the Sky competition among AD missile units at Ashuluk Firing Range as part of the 2016 Army Games

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that missfired on Poland

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that missfired on Poland

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

COVID Special vom 17.11.2022 - Essen verbindet – gegenseitige Hilfe in der Pandemie

'Cooking therapy' for children with disabilities

'Cooking therapy' for children with disabilities

Health20 hours ago03:34 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage