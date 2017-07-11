 India: Hospital fire kills 13 COVID patients | News | DW | 23.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India: Hospital fire kills 13 COVID patients

The blaze at a hospital in western India comes as the country grapples with the world's biggest daily surge of COVID infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

File photo: A coronavirus patient lies on a bed at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sharda Hospital, in Greater Noida city.

India reported over 332,730 new infections on Friday, the world's worst daily sum of the pandemic

A fire broke out in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India, killing 13 patients early Friday, officials said. 

India is currently battling a devastating spike in COVID-19 infections. 

What we know about the fire

  • The fire started in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai;
  • It reportedly broke out at around 3 a.m. local time (2130 UTC) and has been put out since;
  • Of the 17 patients inside, 13 died, fire department official Morrison Khavari told AFP;
  • Four patients requiring oxygen were moved to nearby hospitals;
  • The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 
    Watch video 12:01

    COVID-19 Special: India's out-of-control outbreak

Hospitals at breaking point

Major hospitals in India have been putting up notices saying they have run out of room for more patients as medical oxygen and beds become scarce. 

India reported 332,730 new COVID infections on Friday, taking the country's total past 16 million cases since the pandemic began, according to the Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, the death toll also jumped by a record 2,263. 

  • Three women mourning in front of an ambulance

    COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens

    Surging infections

    The image shows relatives of a patient mourning outside a hospital in Ahmedabad city. India reported a record 234,692 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Experts say the harrowing trend of rising infections can be traced to two factors — extremely virulent mutations of the original virus, and the country's lax approach to restrictions on daily life to slow the spread of infection.

  • Patient being administered oxygen outside hospital and inside a vehicle

    COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens

    Shortage of oxygen

    Several Indian states have reported a severe shortage of medical oxygen, while hospitals across the country are struggling to provide patients sufficient beds. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi was facing an acute shortage of oxygen. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to source medical oxygen from industrial plants.

  • Burning pyres of patients who died from COVID-19

    COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens

    Crematoriums under pressure

    Funeral centers are also struggling to dispose off the rising number of dead bodies and workers are working more than 14 hour shifts to handle the rising number of dead bodies. On Friday, Delhi reported 141 COVID-related deaths — the highest single day fatality count since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Indian woman waits inside ambulance as her family tries to get her admitted to get treated for COVID-19

    COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens

    Lack of hospital beds

    Hospitals in most major cities are struggling to accommodate all COVID patients. In some places, reports suggest that patients with a severe form of COVID-19 are facing difficulties to secure an intensive care unit (ICU) bed. On Sunday, the Delhi government said that about 1,500 oxygen-equipped beds will be functional within a day or two at two sports complexes and a government school.

  • Two relatives of a patient who died from COVID-19 mourn outside the funeral home

    COVID: India's health system under strain as virus crisis deepens

    Relatives scout for medicines and oxygen

    Amid the virus surge, state governments appealed for additional supplies of oxygen and treatment drugs. The federal government said special trains would transport oxygen tankers to needy states, and that oxygen use for industrial purposes would be limited. Meanwhile, the shortages are forcing some people to purchase critical drugs and oxygen from the black market.

    Author: Ankita Mukhopadhyay (New Delhi)


On top of the massive surge in COVID cases, India’s healthcare system has been hit by a series of disasters.

Friday's fire came two days after 22 COVID-19 patients died at another hospital in the same state due to an oxygen leak. Last month, a fire at a Mumbai clinic killed 11. 

Watch video 02:09

India's overwhelmed hospitals face oxygen shortage

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Advertisement