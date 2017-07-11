India: Deadly avalanche hits in the Himalayas

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
At least four people have died and dozens more were trapped and wounded, rescue workers said.
At least four mountaineers died following an avalanche in northern India on Tuesday, officials said. Dozens more were trapped following the incident at 16,000 feet (4,880 meters).
"We have confirmation of four deaths out of the 33 people trapped. Around eight of them have already been rescued and the rest are trapped in a crevasse," Ridhim Aggarwal from the State Disaster Response Force told French news agency AFP.
He added that it was difficult to keep in contact with rescue workers looking for survivors via helicopter because of heavy rainfall and snow, as well as the remote location.
Local and state first responders were at the scene, as well as the Indian Air Force.
"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.
The group involved consisted of seven mountaineering instructors and 34 trainees. The trainees were learning how to cope with extremely high elevations.
Climate scientists have warned that global warming, which causes mountain ice to melt, has widen crevasses and created running water on formerly snowy slopes. These conditions could like to increasing the number of avalanches, they have said.
