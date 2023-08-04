  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
PoliticsIndia

India court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

23 minutes ago

Gandhi was convicted in March over comments deemed insulting to Prime Minister Modi. The court order allows the opposition leader to return to parliament and run in next year's elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UlgS
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after a meeting for Upcoming election at Congress HQ, on June 28, 2023 in New Delhi, India.
The court's ruling allows the opposition leader to compete in next year's election raceImage: Hindustan Times/IMAGO

India's Supreme Court suspended on Friday the conviction of opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, allowing him to return to parliament and compete in next year's election race.

The opposition leader was convicted in March over comments he made in 2019 that were seen as insulting to people surnamed Modi, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case was brought against him by a Gujarat state lawmaker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What was Gandhi convicted of?

In March, a court found Gandhi guilty of defamation over a speech he gave in 2019 in which he referred to people with the surname Modi — such as the current prime minister — as thieves.

Gandhi appealed at lower courts and the high court in Gujarat, but his appeals were rejected. He then resorted to the country's top court.

"No reason has been given by [the] trial judge for imposing the maximum sentence," Justice B.R. Gavai said. "The order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication."

India's Gandhi removed from parliament

Congress party spokesman Ajoy Kumar welcomed the Supreme Court order.

Gandhi, the scion of India's most famous political dynasty and the great-grandson of independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru, was set to face Modi at the ballot box next year, an election in which Modi will be seeking his third term in office.

Although Congress dominated politics in post-independence India, their number of elected seats in the lower house has fallen to less than 10%, having been thwarted by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the last two elections.

rmt/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A crowd holds a large Lebanese flag above them with writing on it

Seeking justice 3 years after Beirut blast

Politics5 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian soldier stands in front of armourned vehicles

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan's women's football team did find a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Soccer21 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A protest against high rents by the Brandenburg Gate in September 2021

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Society19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny appears behind bars in a prison uniform

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Morocco in support of Rif Movement leader Nasser Zefzafi

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food Security16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

SoccerAugust 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage