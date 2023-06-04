  1. Skip to content
India: Cause of train crash in Odisha 'identified'

1 hour ago

The railway minister said an issue in the electronic signal system likely caused the accident, but said more would be revealed in a final report. At least 288 people died, making it India's worst train crash in decades.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SAaC
Rescuers work at the site of a train collision in Balasore district of eastern Indian state of Odisha
The devastating crash near the city of Balasore in eastern India is the country's worst in decadesImage: Javed Dar/Xinhua/IMAGO

The cause of India's devastating train accident, which killed at least 288 people, has been identified, as well as those responsible for it, India's railway minister said on Sunday.

India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the country's worst train crash in decades was owed to the "change that occurred during electronic interlocking." The technical term refers to a complex signal system that arranges the movement of trains on the track to prevent them from colliding.

Ashwini added that it was "not appropriate" to give more details on the causes of the crash before a final investigation report.

What do we know about the cause?

An issue with the electronic signaling system led a train to wrongly change tracks, Ashwini said.

"Who has done it and what is the reason will come out of an investigation," he added, in an interview with New Delhi Television network.

There is ongoing confusion over the sequence of events that led to the three-train crash.

Local reports suggest that the high-speed passenger train Coromandel Express received a signal to enter the main track line. The signal was later pulled back, with the train entering an adjacent loop line instead, crashing into a the second train, which was carrying goods.

The impact caused several carriages on the first passenger train to flip onto another track, where an incoming third train, the passenger line Yesvantpur-Howrah Express, struck it.

The two passenger trains were carrying over 2,000 people.

Ashwini said the focus at the moment was to restore rail services, which is aimed to be back to normal by Wednesday morning.

rmt, mk/rs (AFP, AP)

