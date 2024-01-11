  1. Skip to content
India-Canada row over Sikh killing has Punjab on edge

Adil Bhat | Richard Kujur in Amritsar, India
November 1, 2024

Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader have unsettled many in India's Punjab state, the heartland of Sikhism. DW's Adil Bhat visited its capital, Amritsar, to assess the impact.

Adil Bhat
Adil Bhat India correspondent with a special focus on politics, conflict and human-interest stories.
