India-Canada row over Sikh killing has Punjab on edge

PoliticsIndiaIndia-Canada row over Sikh killing has Punjab on edgeAdil Bhat | Richard Kujur in Amritsar, India11/01/2024November 1, 2024Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader have unsettled many in India's Punjab state, the heartland of Sikhism. DW's Adil Bhat visited its capital, Amritsar, to assess the impact.