In focus: Ukraine and world hunger

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has come with all sorts of global fallouts: It's fueled world hunger, threatens global energy security and comes with a risk of nuclear catastrophe.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed food insecurity onto the table. Could an overlooked cereal help steady the situation and feed the global population in an era of climate crisis?
Ghana has extended a ban on the export of some grains such as rice and maize. It wants to ensure food security as Russia's war on Ukraine disrupts global food supply chains.
Chad's transitional government has declared a food and nutrition emergency in the wake of the Ukraine war and a poor harvest. In neighboring Niger and much of the African continent, food insecurity is skyrocketing.
Russia invaded Ukraine 100 days ago. The first territorial invasion of a sovereign state in Europe in 80 years has left its mark — with impacts felt all around the world.
Who is responsible for shuttered ports and mined maritime routes in the Black Sea? Are sanctions against Russia driving up global food prices? Can grain supplies from Ukraine be replaced? A DW fact check clarifies.
Hydraulic fracturing is banned across most of Europe, but, as the EU turns to the US for an alternative gas supply, how much fracked fuel will slip in through the side door?
Climate issues have taken a backseat as crises like the war in Ukraine and the pandemic dominate the news. But Fridays for Future has integrated these emergencies into its activism instead of competing for attention.
As Ukrainian citizens have been forced from their homes in search of safety, many have taken their pets with them. But not all animals can be evacuated. Rescue groups are helping those who have been left behind.
Plans to quit Russian oil and gas could push emissions higher if it slows down the phase-out of coal and locks in reliance on liquefied natural gas.
Threat of a nuclear catastrophe is low. But experts fear for safety of workers who have been unable to rotate off shift. Communications with the site are down and electricity has reportedly been lost.
The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.
The fear that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could escalate to a nuclear war is real. But what happens now that its largest active nuclear power plant has been caught in the crossfire?