 In focus: Ukraine and world hunger

Environment

In focus: Ukraine and world hunger

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has come with all sorts of global fallouts: It's fueled world hunger, threatens global energy security and comes with a risk of nuclear catastrophe.

Farmers harvest a wheat field at Zhari district on the outskirts of Kandahar

  

DW recommends

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed food insecurity onto the table. Could an overlooked cereal help steady the situation and feed the global population in an era of climate crisis?  

Ghana extends ban on grain exports

Ghana has extended a ban on the export of some grains such as rice and maize. It wants to ensure food security as Russia's war on Ukraine disrupts global food supply chains.  

Chad declares food emergency as grain supplies fall

Chad's transitional government has declared a food and nutrition emergency in the wake of the Ukraine war and a poor harvest. In neighboring Niger and much of the African continent, food insecurity is skyrocketing.  

5 ways the Ukraine war has changed the world

Russia invaded Ukraine 100 days ago. The first territorial invasion of a sovereign state in Europe in 80 years has left its mark — with impacts felt all around the world.  

DW fact check: Is hunger being used as a weapon in the Ukraine war?

Who is responsible for shuttered ports and mined maritime routes in the Black Sea? Are sanctions against Russia driving up global food prices? Can grain supplies from Ukraine be replaced? A DW fact check clarifies.  

The true cost of fracked US 'freedom gas'

Hydraulic fracturing is banned across most of Europe, but, as the EU turns to the US for an alternative gas supply, how much fracked fuel will slip in through the side door?  

How Fridays for Future keeps the climate relevant as other crises rage

Climate issues have taken a backseat as crises like the war in Ukraine and the pandemic dominate the news. But Fridays for Future has integrated these emergencies into its activism instead of competing for attention.  

Ukraine: Pets evacuated, rescue groups send aid to animals in danger

As Ukrainian citizens have been forced from their homes in search of safety, many have taken their pets with them. But not all animals can be evacuated. Rescue groups are helping those who have been left behind.  

Russia-Ukraine war risks greater carbon pollution despite boost to clean energy

Plans to quit Russian oil and gas could push emissions higher if it slows down the phase-out of coal and locks in reliance on liquefied natural gas.  

Ukraine: As war rages what are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

Threat of a nuclear catastrophe is low. But experts fear for safety of workers who have been unable to rotate off shift. Communications with the site are down and electricity has reportedly been lost.  

Will war fast-track the energy transition?

The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.  

Ukraine: The risks of war in a nuclear state

The fear that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could escalate to a nuclear war is real. But what happens now that its largest active nuclear power plant has been caught in the crossfire?  

Toxic waters in war-torn Ukraine: How not to phase out coal

Around the world, coal-producing countries are struggling for a "just transition" away from fossil fuels. But for Donbas in war-torn Ukraine, shuttered mines threaten ecological disaster.  

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: The fallout from Russia's war on Ukraine  

How could the war in Ukraine cause a food crisis?  