Idomeni

Idomeni is a village located in the outskirts of Kouri hill, in northern Greece. It mounts in the west bank of Axios river, close to the broders with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Since 2014, refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries of the Middle East began to flock to Idomeni in order to pass the Greek borders and enter Macedonia. The refugees prefer this way to reach countries such as Germany, entering the Schengen Area again from Serbia.

The latest work by Chinese conceptual artist Ai Weiwei, 59, pictured, which will be presented to the public at the National Gallery (NG) in Prague, Czech Republic, March 16, 2017, shows refugees perceived by the Western world as an inhuman mass without their own identity, names and life stories. This installation, a giant inflatable boat with above life-size figures of refugees, entitled The Law of the Journey, was created exclusively for the NG and displayed in the grand hall of the NG premises in the Veletrzni palace. (CTK Photo/Roman Vondrous) |

One year with Ai Weiwei: DW premieres documentary 13.06.2017

Who is Ai Weiwei? Following his arrest and surveillance in China, the artist now lives in Berlin where he is taking on European refugee policy. The DW documentary "Ai Weiwei Drifting" accompanied him for one year.
28.11.2016 The camp of Lagadikia was designed to be an exemplary camp, yet its winterisation has barely started

Refugees combat cold, frustration in Greece 06.12.2016

With the onset of winter authorities have yet to fully equip the refugee camps in northern Greece to help withstand the increasingly miserable conditions. Marianna Karakoulaki and Dimitris Tosidis report from four camps.
08.2016 The Mobile Info Team informs a group of refugees outside the refugee camp of Softex - a former factory located at the industrial area of the Thessaloniki. +++Das Mobile Info Team informiert Flüchtlinge vor Ort; Copyright: DW/D. Tosidis

Helping refugees in Greece get facts, not rumors 13.08.2016

Many refugees are at a loss in their makeshift camps in Greece. Volunteers have set out to help them get the information they need and debunk false rumors. Marianna Karakoulaki reports from Thessaloniki.
Zerstörung der leeren Zelter der Jesiden durch einen Bagger © DW/P.Kouparanis

Makeshift refugee camps in northern Greece evacuated 11.06.2016

After clearing Idomeni, Greek police are now evacuating other unofficial camps. Yet refugees are still trying to illegally cross Macedonia to reach the EU, even setting records in doing so.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein Digitalradioempfänger wird vor eine Landkarte mit dem Sendegebiet am 07.05.2012 in Leipzig gehalten. Der Radiosender Kultradio startet am 12.01.2015 über DAB+. (zu dpa Letzte Chance für DAB+ - NRW fragt Bedarf für Digitalradio ab vom 23.08.2015) +++(c) picture-alliance/dpa/P. Endig

Inside Europe: Migrants in greece get their own radio station 08.06.2016

Over 50,000 migrants and refugees are trapped in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders. Many remain at the Greek-Macedonian border, hoping for a way to western Europe. When the camp at the border village of Idomeni was recently closed, many were moved to a nearby makeshift site. A new FM radio station - set up at the camp - now keeps them informed, as Kristina Jovanovski reports.
June 2016 Hundreds of tents have been quickly set up under the sun with no shade nearby making the living conditions unbearable during summer. Copyright: DW/D. Tosidis

Shattered dreams for refugees stuck in Greece 05.06.2016

Refugees who were forced out of Idomeni or left before the camp was cleared, are finding that conditions are barely better in other camps that have been set up, as Marianna Karakoulaki and Dimitris Tosidis discovered.
Neues Flüchtlingscamp in Belgrad Foto: Lidija Tomic, DW, Belgrade, May 2016 Many children and babies travel with their parents along the Balkan route in order to get to the EU Copyright: DW/L. Tomic

'Idomeni' springs up on Serbian-Hungarian border 31.05.2016

Despite closed borders, Serbia still offers a path to a better future for many migrants. However, a new camp on the Serbian-Hungarian border could quickly become the next Idomeni, as Lidija Tomic discovered.
May 26, 2016 - Gevgelija, Greece - Greece/Macedonia border Idomeni/Gevgelija may, 26 2016.The inside of the Idomeni refugees camp as it is today , the tents and the structures have been permanently dismantled and the last refugees left the camp , bringing with them their luggage | (c) picture-alliance/Zumapress/D. Balducci

Infamous Greek refugee camp at Idomeni cleared out 26.05.2016

Greek officials have confirmed the closure of the squalid migrant camp near the border with Macedonia. According to activists, the plight of the refugees who lived there has only worsened.
24.05.2016+++ Flüchtlinge sitzen am 24.05.2016 in einem Bus in der Nähe von Idomeni (Griechenland). Foto: Socrates Baltagiannis/dpa (zu dpa: Griechische Polizei beginnt Räumung des Camps von Idomeni vom 24.05.2016) - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/S. Baltagiannis

Thousands of migrants cleared from Idomeni camp 25.05.2016

Greek police has been busing refugees out of Idomeni, with no violence reported between the migrants and the security forces. The move to accommodation in Thessaloniki is running "smoothly," according to the government.

Evacuation of Idomeni camp 24.05.2016

1500 migrants found themselves homeless again after Greek police relocated them from the overcrowded camp of Idomeni. While people were being brought to other camps, the tent city was demolished with bulldozers.
Griechenland Idomeni Flüchtling im Gegenlicht

Idomeni: Shattered dreams and new horizons 24.05.2016

Greek police Tuesday began clearing the overcrowded Idomeni camp, a migrant flashpoint where thousands of desperate refugees have been living for months in squalid conditions.

Greek police begin evacuation of Idomeni camp 24.05.2016

Greek authorities have begun evacuating the country's largest makeshift refugee camp at Idomeni. The camp is home to nearly 8,500 people, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.
24.05.2016+++ A refugee family carry their belongings during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. +++ (C) Reuters/Y. Kolesidis

Greek authorities begin clearing Idomeni refugee camp 24.05.2016

Greece has launched an operation to gradually clear the Idomeni refugee camp on the Macedonian border. Authorities have blocked off the area and sent in hundreds of riot police.
23.05.2016+++++++Migrants wait for the distribution of aid at the camp in Idomeni, Greece, Monday, May 23, 2016. Thousands of stranded refugees and migrants have camped in Idomeni for months after the border was closed. (c) picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Bandic

Greece to remove all migrants from Idomeni 23.05.2016

Athens plans to relocate over 8,000 refugees from the camp near Macedonian border, officials say. Some 50 riot police squads are to be deployed to Idomeni, according to a police source.
A refugee girl holding a painting (photo: Marianna Karakoulaki)

Idomeni: Trauma through a girl's eyes 22.05.2016

Thousands of refugees are still stranded in Idomeni. Children here have witnessed traumatic events - from war at home to horrible conditions at the camp, facing an uncertain future. One girl shares her haunting pictures.
Screenshot Facebook/refugees.tv Quelle: https://www.facebook.com/727710394037996/photos/a.727728444036191.1073741826.727710394037996/728922683916767/?type=3&theater (c) Facebook/refugees.tv *** Verwendung nur aktuelle Berichterstattung refugees.tv ***

Refugees make real news with a fake camera in Idomeni 27.04.2016

As the Idomeni refugee camp in Greece fades from the 24-hour news cycle, three refugees are filling the (absent) reporters' shoes. What began as a parody with a fake camera has become a real online news outlet.
