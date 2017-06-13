Idomeni is a village located in the outskirts of Kouri hill, in northern Greece. It mounts in the west bank of Axios river, close to the broders with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Since 2014, refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries of the Middle East began to flock to Idomeni in order to pass the Greek borders and enter Macedonia. The refugees prefer this way to reach countries such as Germany, entering the Schengen Area again from Serbia.