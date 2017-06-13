Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Idomeni is a village located in the outskirts of Kouri hill, in northern Greece. It mounts in the west bank of Axios river, close to the broders with Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
Since 2014, refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries of the Middle East began to flock to Idomeni in order to pass the Greek borders and enter Macedonia. The refugees prefer this way to reach countries such as Germany, entering the Schengen Area again from Serbia.
Over 50,000 migrants and refugees are trapped in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders. Many remain at the Greek-Macedonian border, hoping for a way to western Europe. When the camp at the border village of Idomeni was recently closed, many were moved to a nearby makeshift site. A new FM radio station - set up at the camp - now keeps them informed, as Kristina Jovanovski reports.