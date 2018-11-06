 ICRC, German Red Cross battle odds in search for missing | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 06.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World

ICRC, German Red Cross battle odds in search for missing

Globally, the Red Cross remains an essential network for people whose relatives have gone missing and cannot be located through other means. The ICRC is searching for more than 100,000 people currently missing worldwide.

Red Crescent in Syria

The woman was in Kenya,  her young daughter was in Germany, and neither knew where the other was — the family had been torn apart by the war at home in Somalia. But the mother wasn't about to give up. She also needed to find her sister-in-law, who she believed might be in Switzerland. Living in a refugee camp, the woman sent the International Committee of the Red Cross two tracing requests in the hopes that the global humanitarian organization might find her loved ones.

The Red Cross in Kenya passed on the woman's query to the ICRC's Swiss branch. Her sister-in-law got in touch quickly and told her that her daughter was living with a foster family in Germany. The daughter, now an adult, regularly writes her mother in Kenya.

The organization's family links network draws upon the global resources of the ICRC and the tracing services of 189 Red Cross and Red Crescent chapters around the world. The ICRC has been helping people find their relatives across borders since the 19th century.

Watch video 02:27
Now live
02:27 mins.

Red Cross searches for missing people

Increasing requests

In 2017, the German Red Cross (DRK) received 2,744 new inquiries from people seeking relatives with whom they had lost contact during wars, escape or migration. The missing people were either thought to be in Germany, or the people looking for them lived in Germany. Last year, most inquiries involved people from Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia and Eritrea. The service was able to help connect about half of the people who inquired.

A young boy named Alireza had lost contact with his mother and sister during their escape from Afghanistan. He had last seen them in Turkey. When people turn to the ICRC, they have usually already tried to contact their relatives by other means, DRK spokeswoman Susanne Pohl said. "We look at the escape route and try to find information via all of our networks, and we also have an internet platform where inquirers can post a photo."

Alireza posted the photo, adding the words "seeking my mother and sister" — no more: Information posted on the Trace the Face platform is limited in order not to harm the seeker by falling into the hands of the wrong people, such as authorities who might want to forcibly conscript people into military service. After a few months, the DRK had found out that Alireza's mother and sister were in London.

DRK (picture alliance/dpa/M. Müller)

The DRK also searches for people displaced or disappeared during World War II

'Creating a connection'

With millions of people displaced globally since 2015, more than 100,000 people are missing, according to the ICRC — a post-World War II high. In the first six months of 2018, the DRK received 1,160 inquiries about currently missing people, for example.

 "We expect the level to be as high this year," Pohl said, adding that, though fewer displaced people are currently reaching Germany, many cases remain open.

Finding the missing in conflict regions creates additional challenges. Often, the ICRC retraces the routes that the displaced people took, which can be enormously time-consuming and difficult in particular in war zones — which is why Trace the Face was launched a few years ago. Unfortunately, it is a tool that many displaced people in conflict regions can't use for lack of an Internet connection. "Our task is creating a connection," Pohl said, stressing that, despite the digital advancements, finding missing people is difficult because birthdates are not always correctly recorded and names can be transcribed or transliterated incorrectly from languages such as Arabic. Thousands of minors are missing, she said.

The DRK is also investigating the fates of people who disappeared in World War II. The fates of about 1.3 million Germans remain unclear. Since 1945, trying to find out what happened to them has been the DRK's other major operation. "Surprisingly, there is still an increasing number of cases brought to us by the German government," Pohl said, adding that funding for that project could, however, be suspended in the foreseeable future.

In the first six months of this year, the DRK received 4,800 queries for people who went missing during the war. Often, people are trying to find out where their grandparents died or were buried. Searches in various archives have provided answers for many families. "We have a huge name register, and can always resort to previous inquiries," Pohl said. She added that files on people held prisoner by the Soviet Union during and after the war, which the DRK gained access to in the early 1990s, had helped answer 250,000 inquiries. "That means people found out how their grandfather died or where his grave is," Pohl said, "and that is important for closure."

Watch video 05:23
Now live
05:23 mins.

New refugee crisis looms on Bosnian border

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Humanitarian aid fails to reach millions, Red Cross says

More than half the people who need international aid end up having to find a way to live without it, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent has said. The problem is not just a lack of funds. (31.10.2018)  

Record numbers of refugees ask Red Cross to find family members

The German Red Cross expects around 3,000 calls for help by the end of 2016 from refugees who have lost track of family members on their perilous journey. A large number of requests come from minors. (26.08.2016)  

Serah Kasembeli: Exploring Kenya's past

A few Swahili sayings translate as "let bygones be bygones." Kenyan researcher Serah Kasembeli sees the past as a blueprint for the future though and chose to focus on slavery and the effects of colonialism. (02.11.2018)  

WWII missing still sought, refugees focus of Red Cross tracing

Queries on the missing of World War Two are still arriving at the German Red Cross at a rate of 8,000 per year. Its tracing service has switched increasingly to reuniting present-day refugees and their relatives. (29.08.2017)  

Life in Somalia under peacekeepers and al-Shabab threats

Despite terror threats by al-Shabab insurgents, life in Somalia is relatively calm thanks to the peacekeeping forces. DW's Frank Yiga in Kampala visited the capital, Mogadishu, and also toured the countryside. (08.05.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

New refugee crisis looms on Bosnian border  

Red Cross searches for missing people  

Related content

Pakistan Familie von Mohammad Fadhl Akram floh aus Ost-Ghuta

Search requests for missing Syrians soar, says Red Cross 26.04.2018

After initially dealing with up to 50 requests a month, the Red Cross has said that in recent months, thousands of people have sought its help. Reunions, however, have seldom occurred, according to the aid organization.

Indonesien Erdbeben

Papua New Guinea earthquake death toll reaches 67 as aftershocks strike 05.03.2018

Strong aftershocks have rocked Papua New Guinea's highlands, with rescue crews struggling to reach remote villages. The Red Cross has said 67 people were killed in last week's initial quake.

DW Afrika Kodok Krankenhaus

ICRC: 'time to ring alarm bell on mass starvation in Africa' 23.03.2017

The world has got only four months to save millions of people in Yemen and Somalia from starvation, the International Committee of the Red Cross says. The ICRC's Ewan Watson tells DW it is time to ring the alarm bell.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 