Icelandic piano star Víkingur Ólafsson

December 24, 2023

Víkingur Ólafsson has taken the classical piano world by storm. With his extraordinary talent and unconventional interpretations of well-known composers, the Iceland-born artist inspires audiences around the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aLvJ

 

Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson
Image: DW

Víkingur Ólafsson has been called the new superstar of classical piano by the British Daily Telegraph, and even "Iceland’s Glenn Gould” by the New York Times. With his idiosyncratic interpretations of the classical piano repertoire, Víkingur, who was born in Iceland in 1984, not only delights dyed-in-the-wood classical music fans but also captivates a wider audience.

Icelandic pianist Vikingur Olafsson at Prague Spring Festival May 2023
Image: Vit Simanek/dpa/CTK/picture alliance

And he stands out with the quiet tones more than anything else. His new album "From Afar” is almost meditative and reminds the listener of the magnificent expanses of the Icelandic landscape. This portrait is a snapshot in the career of the extraordinary pianist.

Iceland | Fjallsarlon glacial lake
Image: Makoto Honda/Zoonar/picture alliance

Through interviews and musical excerpts, it tells us how Víkingur interprets the works of well-known composers in new ways, giving each piece an almost "Icelandic” tone.

This creates the impression that we are on a journey through Iceland ourselves.

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled