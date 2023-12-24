Icelandic piano star Víkingur Ólafsson

Víkingur Ólafsson has taken the classical piano world by storm. With his extraordinary talent and unconventional interpretations of well-known composers, the Iceland-born artist inspires audiences around the world.

Image: DW

Víkingur Ólafsson has been called the new superstar of classical piano by the British Daily Telegraph, and even "Iceland’s Glenn Gould” by the New York Times. With his idiosyncratic interpretations of the classical piano repertoire, Víkingur, who was born in Iceland in 1984, not only delights dyed-in-the-wood classical music fans but also captivates a wider audience.

Image: Vit Simanek/dpa/CTK/picture alliance

And he stands out with the quiet tones more than anything else. His new album "From Afar” is almost meditative and reminds the listener of the magnificent expanses of the Icelandic landscape. This portrait is a snapshot in the career of the extraordinary pianist.

Image: Makoto Honda/Zoonar/picture alliance

Through interviews and musical excerpts, it tells us how Víkingur interprets the works of well-known composers in new ways, giving each piece an almost "Icelandic” tone.

This creates the impression that we are on a journey through Iceland ourselves.