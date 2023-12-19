  1. Skip to content
Iceland: Reykjanes volcano erupts after weeks of buildup

December 19, 2023

The Reykjanes volcano in southwest Iceland erupted late on Monday night, following weeks of intense earthquake activity. Nearly 4,000 inhabitants were evacuated last month from nearby towns.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aJsN
People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik
The eruption began on Monday evening following a series of small tremorsImage: Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Reykjanes volcano in Iceland erupted on Monday night, south of the capital Reykjavik, following an earthquake swarm, Iceland's Meteorological Office  (IMO) reported.

"An eruption has started on the Reykjanes peninsula," the office said.

"It can be seen on webcams and seems to be located close to Hagafell," a town south of the capital.

The eruption began around 10:17 p.m. local time (22:17 GMT) following a series of small earthquakes at around 9 p.m., the IMO added.

Authorities cautiously watching Reykjanes

The country had been preparing for the eruption for weeks, declaring an emergency in mid-November.

Fearing volcanic activity on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities last month evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

Monday's quake struck about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Grindavik, a fishing town of 3,400 inhabitants that sits on the Reykjanes peninsula.

Reykjavik's international airport, which is located nearby, remained open.

"At the moment, there are no disruptions to arrivals or departures at Keflavík Airport," it said on its website, although travelers due to leave from or arrive at Reykjavik's international airport on Tuesday are advised to check the status of their flight.

In March 2021, lava fountains erupted spectacularly from a 500 to 750-metre-long fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

Two other eruptions from the same system occurred in August 2022 and July 2023.

mds/ab (AFP, Reuters)

Town in Iceland braces for possible volcano eruption

