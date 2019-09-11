 I finally quit smoking cigarettes and it′s paying off health-wise | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 10.10.2019

Science

I finally quit smoking cigarettes and it's paying off health-wise

I lit my last cigarette eight weeks ago. In this short amount time, not only have great things happened to my body, but also my psyche. What really goes on inside the human body after that last cigarette is butted out?

A hand crunching a pack of cigarettes

"Mom, smoking will kill you!" The more my son slapped his hand on his head in horror when he saw me smoking, the less I could continue justifying to myself that I could continue lighting up. So, I quit.

I took my last drag on cigarette two months ago. Addiction specialist Tobias Rüther is elated about my decision. He heads the specialist outpatient clinic for tobacco addiction at the Ludwig Maximilian University Hospital in Munich, in the south of Germany. "When you stop smoking, many positive things happen very quickly in your life," he explains. 

Read more: India announces ban on e-cigarettes

Many positive changes

Rüther says that changes within the body start almost immediately. The body's oxygen supply begins to improve after eight hours. After a day or two, many people report being able to smell and taste better. After two weeks, lung function improves significantly, most noticeably when undertaking physical exercise. I must say, though, that as a smoker, I feel just as fit now as when I was still puffing on fags.

Infographic showing the effects of quitting smoking of the body

"Your cough might become stronger than when you were smoking," Rüther adds. "That's because the lungs are starting to clean themselves. This 'spring clean' takes around a month. After that your immune system is also much stronger."

If I abstain for another month, I can look forward to a better night's sleep, according to Rüther. "Smokers experience nicotine withdrawal at night. This doesn't wake you up, but you sleep much more restlessly. After three months, sleep returns to normal." 

Read more: Smoking leaves genetic 'signatures' far from lungs

3 cigarettes a day are too much

Before I was ready to completely abstain, I thought about reducing the number of cigarettes I lit up. That would be much healthier than continuing the way I had been, I reasoned. But ... it's not that easy.

According to Rüther, after the third cigarette in a 24-hour period, the poisonous smoke seriously affects the body. "The cardiovascular risk, the risk of having a stroke or heart attack, hardly increases whether it be three or 20 cigarettes," says Rüther. This, however, is not the case when it comes to cancer. The danger increases with every single cigarette. 

Read more: German state proposes smoking ban in vehicles with children

"It's really great that you have quit," Rüther says again and again. His joy is contagious. Up to now, my own enthusiasm was minimal. 

Watch video 08:43

Beating nicotine addiction

Every second smoker dies as a result of tobacco addiction. About 50% of those before the age of 70. "By the age of 50 you would have started to feel the consequences of smoking," Rüther says bluntly. Suddenly, I am very happy to have kicked the habit. 

High chance of relapse

Trust me when I say it hasn't been easy. I didn't need nicotine patches, hypnosis or acupuncture to help me stay away from the fags. My will alone was enough to get me to where I am today. It may have something to do with the fact that I started smoking later in life — at the age of 21. That's another reason to be happy, the doctor says.

"Most people start smoking between the ages of 12 and 16 when their brain is still maturing. Nicotine is an extremely active neurotransmitter that has a decisive influence on the development of neuronal connections in the brain." The result — a lifelong dependency which is hard to overcome with sheer willpower, Rüther explains.

At this point, the addiction expert succeeded in making me feel both proud and relieved. But then, he says, "out of 100 smokers who quit without help like you, 95 relapse in the first year." Oh great.

Read more: As smoking on Netflix rises, fears of normalization grow

Pavlov's dog

The first evening with friends, music and wine — but without cigarettes — was a funny one. I felt like something was missing. I did not feel normal. For years, I had conditioned myself to believe that smoking always belonged in certain situations — with coffee or wine or when I snuck out for a quick break.

Watch video 03:09

Quitting smoking: Which methods really help?

"It works like Pavlov's dog. You give the dog something to eat whilst at the same time ringing a bell. At some point, the sound of the bell is enough to get the dog to start salivating," explains Rüther.

Smokers, however, are forever ringing that bell. They use smoking to relax or wake up and get motivated. As a reward after work, after dinner, while waiting for the bus or after sex. The list goes on. What's key in the addiction cycle "is that cigarettes are so firmly ingrained in the daily lives of smokers," the addiction expert says.

I want to stop. But how?

If you want to quit, I'll tell you now, it's not easy. Rüther reassures his patients that failure is normal and a part of the quitting process. "When patients tell me they have already tried to stop five times, I first acknowledge those attempts. After all, [quitting] seems to be important to them."

Giving up cigarettes can be learned, just like cycling, he argues. Falling down is part of it, he adds, the only important thing to remember is that you must get back in the saddle. 

Read more: UN health agency WHO slams electronic cigarettes, tobacco industry

Additionally, he recommends tricking your brain into taking your mind off smoking. "Sit in a different chair than you normally would. Drink tea instead of coffee. Move your office pot plant to a new place." That's how you trick Pavlov's dog in a smoker's head.

Intuitively I did everything right! Everything but rearranging the furniture. I left my everyday life behind for a few days and went to my best friend's house. 

I only rarely think about smoking these days. Will I manage to become one of the 5% who don't reach for a smoke during their first year after quitting? Even if I don't see it through, it's not necessarily a relapse, Rüther says. "One cigarette is a slip. It's the second cigarette which makes it a relapse." 

  • Arzt misst Blutdruck am Arm eines Patienten

    Quit smoking - your body recovers quickly

    20 minutes without cigarettes

    20 minutes after your last cigarette, your blood pressure and pulse rate return to normal. They’re raised during smoking because nicotine activates the sympathetic nervous system, putting your body in fight-or-flight mode.

  • Zigarettenqualm wird in die Luft gepustet

    Quit smoking - your body recovers quickly

    12 hours without cigarettes

    12 hours after quitting, carbon monoxide levels in your blood drop and blood oxygen levels increase to normal. Carbon monoxide, a component of cigarette smoke, impedes the transport of oxygen in the blood.

  • Frau riecht an Blume

    Quit smoking - your body recovers quickly

    2 days without cigarettes

    2 days after your last cigarette, your senses of smell and taste, which are impaired by smoking, begin to return.

  • Symbolbild Kopfschmerzen Migräne

    Quit smoking - your body recovers quickly

    3 days without cigarettes

    After 3 days, your bronchial tubes relax and breathing becomes easier. At this point, your body will be completely free of nicotine, so nicotine withdrawal symptoms are especially severe. They can include headaches, nausea and cramps, cravings, frustration and anxiety.

  • Symbolbild menschliche Lungen

    Quit smoking - your body recovers quickly

    A few months without cigarettes

    A few months after the last cigarette, the body's blood supply has improved. The lungs' oxygen uptake has risen by 30 percent. Coughing fits are rarer because the cilia, the tiny hairs in the lungs that sweep up foreign matter, have regrown.

  • Thoraxsonographie

    Quit smoking - your body recovers quickly

    One year, ten years, 15 years without cigarettes

    After a year without smoking, your risk of heart disease is lowered by 50 percent compared to that of a smoker. The heart attack rate for smokers is 70 percent higher than for non-smokers. After ten years, the risk of dying of lung cancer is about half that of a person who is still smoking. After 15 years, the risk of coronary heart disease is the same as that of someone who has never smoked.


