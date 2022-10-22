Hurricane Roslyn intensifies ahead of Mexico landfall

US authorities say the storm may cause flash flooding and landslides. Mexican officials have issued a precautionary warning in Pacific coastal states.

Hurricane Roslyn strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm on Saturday as it approached Mexico's Pacific coast, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour), is forecast to slam into the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit on Sunday, the NHC said.

Nayarit is home to popular beach destinations like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

The Nayarit state government said the hurricane is expected to make landfall around the fishing village of San Blas, about 90 miles (150 kilometers) north of Puerto Vallarta.

"Additional strengthening is forecast today. Although some weakening is possible beginning tonight, Roslyn is expected to still be near or at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday," the NHC said.

The NHC warned of flash flooding and landslides caused by the storm. "A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall," it said.

Hurricane alert in Mexico

According to the NHC, heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain over coastal southwestern and west-central Mexico. Preparations to protect life and property "should be rushed to completion," it said.

Meanwhile, the Mexican authorities have declared a precautionary alert in the Pacific coast states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter that any school activities in the region would be cancelled Saturday and he urged people to avoid touristic activities at beaches and in mountainous areas over the weekend.

Tropical cyclones hit Mexico on both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts each year, usually between May and November.

In October 1997, Hurricane Pauline hit the Pacific coast of Mexico as a Category 4 storm, killing more than 200 people.

dh/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)