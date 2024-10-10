Hurricane Milton leaves trail of destruction across Florida
Uprooted trees, destroyed houses, tornadoes and flooding: Hurricane Milton has hit Florida hard.
Severe destruction caused by Hurricane Milton
On Wednesday evening, Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, accompanied by numerous tornadoes. On its way from Siesta Keys south of Tampa across the center of the state, Milton weakened to Category 1. However, people in Florida are now bracing themselves for heavy rain and flash floods.
The eye of the storm
The authorities issued alarming warnings about the threat posed by the powerful storm, which was approaching Florida at times as a Category 5 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico. With wind speeds of around 195 km/h (121 mph) and heavy rain, Milton made landfall, uprooting trees and causing flooding. Almost 2.6 million people in Florida were temporarily without power.
Storm surge warning
A storm surge warning was issued for the Tampa region. In central and northern Florida, more than 200 liters and in some places even up to 450 liters of rain per square meter were expected, as well as high storm waves on the coast.
Deadly tornados
At least 19 tornadoes were confirmed in connection with Milton. The tornadoes cut through residential areas with tremendous force, destroying around 125 homes before the hurricane reached the coast. "We have lost some lives," reported the Sheriff of St. Lucie County, Keith Pearson, without giving any figures.
Acute danger to life in the evacuation zone
Fallen palm trees lie on the street in Fort Myers. The evacuation areas cover 15 counties and up to 7.2 million people have been asked to leave their homes. Despite the urgent warnings, some residents stayed at home. The authorities reported that rescue workers were unable to provide assistance during the height of the storm due to acute danger to life.
Protection in schools and gyms
Evacuees hunkered down in shelters to protect themselves from the devastating storm like this one in the River Ridge High School gym.
'Destructive force has increased'
Tropical cyclones form over warm ocean waters; they occur regularly in Florida during the hurricane season from June to November. German climate researcher Mojib Latif sees a connection with man-made climate change. "Overall, the destructive power of hurricanes has increased," he told German media. "This clearly has to do with the warming of the world's oceans."
Milton moves on towards the Atlantic
Residents of Wellington survey the damage caused by tornadoes in their area. Milton is now back over the sea after passing through Florida. It is forecast to pass north of the Bahamas, according to the US hurricane center.