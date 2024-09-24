  1. Skip to content
Hurricane John hits Mexico as Category 3 storm

September 24, 2024

Hurricane John made landfall in southern Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 3 storm packing strong winds. Residents have been warned to stay indoors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kzxg
A satellite image of a hurricane
Hurricane John is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mphImage: NOAA via AP/picture alliance

Hurricane John hit the southern coast of Mexico on Monday as a Category 3 storm, US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

John made the landfall near Marquelia in Guerrero state, with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

Although slow moving, the hurricane intensified rapidly during the day to become a Category 3 storm.

"Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding are ongoing," the NCH said. 

Authorities have warned the residents living along the coastline to seek shelter against potentially deadly storm surges and catastrophic rain.

 

More to follow…

mfi/jsi (AP, AFP)